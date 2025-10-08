SEIF S.p.A.: AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.: AUDITOR ' S REPORT ON THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2025

Rome, October 2, 2025 - Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. ("Company" or "SEIF" and, together with Loft Produzioni S.r.l., the "Group"), a media content provider and publisher of various editorial and multimedia products, whose shares are traded on Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral trading facility organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and on Euronext Growth Paris, announces that, on September 30, 2025, the audit firm KPMG S.p.A. (the "Auditing Firm") issued its limited review report (the "Report") on the Group's interim consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2025, expressing a positive opinion without qualifications, including an emphasis of matter drawing attention to the disclosure provided by the Directors in the "Going Concern" section of the notes to the financial statements, regarding the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.

For further details on the assessments made by the Directors regarding the Company's and the Group's ability to continue operating on a going concern basis, please refer to the "Going Concern" section of the interim consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2025, available in the "Investor Relations/Corporate Documents" section of the website www.seif-spa.it, as well as in the "Shares/Documents" section of www.borsaitaliana.it.

The full text of the Auditing Firm's Report is attached.

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO. The company is the publisher of several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, a newspaper founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine MillenniuM, directed by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, directed by Marco Travaglio. Recently SEIF undertook a diversification process to become more and more an all-round media content provider, launching a digital and data-driven product development strategy and TV production with its subsidiary Loft produzioni Srl.

Limited audit report on the interim consolidated financial statements

To the Board of Directors of

Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A.

Introduction

We have performed a limited audit of the attached interim consolidated financial statements, consisting of the balance sheet as of June 30, 2025, the income statement, and the explanatory notes of the Società Editoriale Il Fatto Group for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025. The directors of Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. are responsible for the preparation of the interim consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with OIC 30. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the interim consolidated financial statements based on our limited audit.

Scope of the limited audit

We conducted our work in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410,

"Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity." A limited audit of the interim consolidated financial statements consists of conducting interviews, primarily with the Company's personnel responsible for financial and accounting matters, analyzing the financial statements, and performing other limited audit procedures. The scope of a limited audit is substantially less than that of a full audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to be certain that we have become aware of all significant facts that could be identified in a full audit. Therefore, we do not express an opinion on the interim consolidated financial statements.

Conclusions

Based on the limited audit performed, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the attached interim consolidated financial statements of Società Editoriale Il Fatto Group for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, do not provide a true and fair view of the financial position, the economic result and cash flows of the Società Editoriale Il Fatto Group in accordance with accounting standard OIC 30.

Disclosure reminder - Significant uncertainty regarding the Group's ability to continue as a going concern

We draw attention to the information provided by the Directors in the explanatory notes under the heading "Going concern" regarding the existence of significant uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. Our conclusions are not qualified in relation to this aspect.

Rome, September 30, 2025

KPMG S.p.A.

Matteo Ferrucci

Partner

