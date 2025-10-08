Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.10.2025 17:24 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Milo's Crypto Mortgage Has Helped Clients Increase Wealth By Over $100 Million

Milo continues to transform real estate financing by helping digital asset holders keep their Bitcoin and Ethereum as mortgage collateral, turning homeownership into a catalyst for long-term wealth creation.

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milo, the leading crypto lender behind the world's first crypto mortgage, announced today that its clients have increased their wealth by over $100 million through its crypto mortgage offering. Using Bitcoin and Ethereum as collateral, Milo's clients have acquired more than $80 million in property without liquidating their holdings. This approach enables them to purchase homes while continuing to benefit from the long-term growth of their digital assets.

Milo crypto mortgage leader

This milestone demonstrates the real-world impact of Milo's offering and underscores the long-term opportunity of combining crypto and real estate. Milo's clients benefit from dual exposure, building equity in property while preserving the upside potential of their digital assets, an advantage not available through traditional mortgages.

"We're not just financing homes, we're helping people future-proof their wealth," said Josip Rupena, CEO and founder of Milo. "Every milestone shows the same truth, our clients don't have to choose between buying a home and holding their crypto. With our model, they can do both, unlock life's milestones today and be well-positioned for even greater gains tomorrow."

Milo offers up to 100% financing on home purchases, with loan amounts up to $5 million and no cash down payment required. Collateralized assets are safeguarded through Coinbase and BitGo. This stability, paired with the firm's SOC2 compliance and regulatory oversight, reinforces Milo's role as a trusted bridge between crypto and traditional finance.

Looking ahead, Milo is cementing its role as the leading crypto lender for real estate financing by expanding beyond mortgages into a broader suite of lending solutions. Its crypto-backed loan product provides short-term financing for purchases such as land, new construction, home improvement, or simply to finance a down payment. Clients also have the option to make no monthly payments, giving them greater flexibility to manage liquidity while keeping their crypto invested.

As the $4 trillion crypto asset class continues to grow, Milo's clients are positioned to capture that appreciation while enjoying the benefits of homeownership.

About Milo:
Milo is a regulated crypto mortgage lender that pioneered the world's first 'crypto mortgage'. Based in Miami, Milo is at the forefront of bridging the gap between digital assets and the housing market. Milo has originated over $250m in mortgages across its various loan products, providing real-world utility for cryptocurrency investors.

Committed to innovation, transparency, and accessibility, Milo continues to pioneer new solutions that make homeownership and lending services more attainable for crypto native buyers.

Find Milo on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:
Wachsman
Milo@wachsman.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2630267/Milo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/milos-crypto-mortgage-has-helped-clients-increase-wealth-by-over-100-million-302577971.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.