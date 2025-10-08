Milo's Crypto Mortgage Has Helped Clients Increase Wealth By Over $100 Million

Milo continues to transform real estate financing by helping digital asset holders keep their Bitcoin and Ethereum as mortgage collateral, turning homeownership into a catalyst for long-term wealth creation.

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milo , the leading crypto lender behind the world's first crypto mortgage, announced today that its clients have increased their wealth by over $100 million through its crypto mortgage offering. Using Bitcoin and Ethereum as collateral, Milo's clients have acquired more than $80 million in property without liquidating their holdings. This approach enables them to purchase homes while continuing to benefit from the long-term growth of their digital assets.

This milestone demonstrates the real-world impact of Milo's offering and underscores the long-term opportunity of combining crypto and real estate. Milo's clients benefit from dual exposure, building equity in property while preserving the upside potential of their digital assets, an advantage not available through traditional mortgages.

"We're not just financing homes, we're helping people future-proof their wealth," said Josip Rupena, CEO and founder of Milo. "Every milestone shows the same truth, our clients don't have to choose between buying a home and holding their crypto. With our model, they can do both, unlock life's milestones today and be well-positioned for even greater gains tomorrow."

Milo offers up to 100% financing on home purchases, with loan amounts up to $5 million and no cash down payment required. Collateralized assets are safeguarded through Coinbase and BitGo. This stability, paired with the firm's SOC2 compliance and regulatory oversight, reinforces Milo's role as a trusted bridge between crypto and traditional finance.

Looking ahead, Milo is cementing its role as the leading crypto lender for real estate financing by expanding beyond mortgages into a broader suite of lending solutions. Its crypto-backed loan product provides short-term financing for purchases such as land, new construction, home improvement, or simply to finance a down payment. Clients also have the option to make no monthly payments, giving them greater flexibility to manage liquidity while keeping their crypto invested.

As the $4 trillion crypto asset class continues to grow, Milo's clients are positioned to capture that appreciation while enjoying the benefits of homeownership.

About Milo:

Milo is a regulated crypto mortgage lender that pioneered the world's first 'crypto mortgage'. Based in Miami, Milo is at the forefront of bridging the gap between digital assets and the housing market. Milo has originated over $250m in mortgages across its various loan products, providing real-world utility for cryptocurrency investors.

Committed to innovation, transparency, and accessibility, Milo continues to pioneer new solutions that make homeownership and lending services more attainable for crypto native buyers.

