THE WORLD'S BEST BAR IS BAR LEONE IN HONG KONG AS THE LIST OF THE WORLD'S 50 BEST BARS 2025 IS REVEALED

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2025, sponsored by Perrier, was revealed this evening at a live awards ceremony in Hong Kong. The annual event once again united the global bar community for its 17th edition in recognition of the outstanding achievements of their peers.

The full 1-50 list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2025 is at the end of this press release.

The World's 50 Best Bars 2025 features venues from 29 cities globally, with Hong Kong's Bar Leone named The World's Best Bar 2025 and The Best Bar in Asia 2025, sponsored by Perrier. The achievement marks the first time a bar in Asia has taken the No.1 position.

Nestled in Hong Kong's vibrant Central district, Bar Leone is the brainchild of renowned bartender Lorenzo Antinori, whose storied resume encompasses some of Europe and Asia's most beloved hotel bars, including London's American Bar at The Savoy and Dandelyan (now defunct). Built on the philosophy of 'cocktail popolari' - or 'cocktails for the people' - Bar Leone pays tribute to the neighbourhood bars of Rome, where locals gather for coffee, aperitivi and casual conversation. The interior is a love letter to the city in the 1980s and '90s and is designed to be approachable, unpretentious and deeply rooted in Italian culture and hospitality.

A Roman by birth, Antinori's goal was to strip away the complexity of modern mixology and return to simple, high-quality drinks, served with warmth and precision. As such, the cocktail menu comes in the form of a rotating Google Docs file, updated monthly and including the full recipe and method to ensure each drink is fully accessible to everyone. Bar Leone opened in June 2023 and quickly rose to fame, making its debut on the world stage the following year at No.1 on the list of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024 and No.2 in The World's 50 Best Bars 2024, both unrivalled feats. Earlier this year, it was once again named The Best Bar in Asia at Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for The World's 50 Best Bars, says: "It is such a delight to unveil Bar Leone as The World's Best Bar 2025, sponsored by Perrier. Not only is this remarkable achievement the first time a bar from Asia has claimed the top spot but it is a dazzling testament to the commitment of Lorenzo and the entire Bar Leone team to redefining hospitality excellence. We are deeply honoured to spotlight the extraordinary diversity of the global bar landscape in 2025 and we raise a glass to every bar that has earned their place in this year's list. With more cocktail capitals represented than ever before, this ranking continues to serve as a vibrant compass for curious drinkers and passionate explorers alike - igniting wanderlust and raising the bar for cocktail culture across the globe."

London leads in Europe again, but Eastern cities shine through for the first time

Of the 23 bars in Europe, London continues its reign as the region's cocktail capital with four bars: Tayer + Elementary at No.5, Connaught Bar at No.6, Satan's Whiskers at No.21 and Scarfes Bar at No.31. They are joined by Edinburgh's Panda & Sons at No.34.

The title of The Best Bar in Europe, sponsored by Monkey Shoulder, is retained for the third time by Barcelona's Sips at No.3 as co-founder Simone Caporale is awarded the Roku Industry Icon Award. Paradiso in Barcelona is No.4 with Madrid's Salmon Guru at No.37. Athens continues its ascendancy, with Line at No.8 alongside Baba au Rum, this year's Rémy Martin Legend of the List, at No.27, and new entry The Bar in Front of the Bar at No.47.

Milan's Moebius Milano is the winner of the Nikka Highest Climber Award, having risen an impressive 31 places to No.7. It is joined by 1930 in Milan at No.43, with Florence's Locale Firenze at No.22 and Rome's Drink Kong at No.40. Paris is represented by Bar Nouveau, rising 22 places to No.17, The Cambridge Public House (No.20) and Danico (No.30).

For the first time, bars from Eastern Europe have been ranked in the list of The World's 50 Best Bars, with new entries Mirror Bar in Bratislava at No.25 and Nouvelle Vague in Tirana at No.28. In Scandinavia, Oslo's Himkok (No.14) is joined by another new entry, Svanen at No.32, with Röda Huset in Stockholm at No.35.

New York continues to lead in the Americas, but Mexico City retains The Best Bar in North America

New York City reaffirms its status as North America's cocktail powerhouse, with four bars making this year's list: Superbueno (rising 15 places to No.12) is joined by newcomer Sip & Guzzle (No.39), named this year's Three Cents Best New Opening, alongside Double Chicken Please (No.41) and Overstory (No.46). In New Orleans, Jewel of the South is No.44.

In Mexico City, The Best Bar in North America, sponsored by Amaro Lucano, is Handshake Speakeasy at No.2, with Tlecan, a new entry in 2024, at No.23. Bar Mauro, which placed at No.54 on the extended list of bars ranked 51-100, is the recipient of the Campari One To Watch Award.

The Best Bar in South America, sponsored by Torres Brandy, is once again Buenos Aires' Tres Monos at No.10, with neighbour CoChinChina at No.26. Lima's Lady Bee is No.13 and the recipient of this year's Michter's Art of Hospitality Award, alongside new entry Sastrería Martinez at No.33. Alquímico in Cartagena is No.11 while São Paulo's Tan Tan is No.24.

Hong Kong takes the top spot, and Guangzhou joins the list

With three bars on the list, Tokyo shines in Asia with stalwart Bar Benfiddich (No.18) joined by Virtù at No.45 and new entry The Bellwood at No.48. Host city Hong Kong can celebrate two entries, including Bar Leone at No.1, The Best Bar in Asia and, a first for the continent, The World's Best Bar, alongside Coa at No.38.

Singapore's Jigger & Pony is No.9, with creative director and partner Uno Jang the recipient of this year's Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award, while Nutmeg & Clove is No.50. In Bangkok, Bar Us has risen a remarkable 26 places to No.15 and BKK Social Club is No.49. Seoul's Zest is No.16 with new entry Hope & Sesame the first bar from Guangzhou to feature at No.29. The winner of the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award is Penang's Backdoor Bodega.

The Best Bar in Africa and The Best Bar in the Middle East are named for the first time; Australian venue wins the Best Bar Design Award

Mimi Kakushi in Dubai (No.36) is named The Best Bar in the Middle East, sponsored by Les Vergers Boiron, while Nairobi's Hero Bar has been crowned The Best Bar in Africa, sponsored by Langjiu, after ranking at No.69 in the extended list announced a fortnight ago. This is the first time either accolade has been awarded as part of The World's 50 Best Bars, having previously been presented as The Best Bar in the Middle East and Africa.

At No.19, Melbourne's Caretaker's Cottage retains its title as The Best Bar in Australasia, sponsored by Tia Maria, at No.19, with Sydney's Maybe Sammy at No.42. The Best Bar Design Award is bestowed upon Sydney's Tigra + Disco Pantera.

Special Awards

The ceremony began with a celebration of Bar Mauro in Mexico City as this year's recipient of the Campari One To Watch Award, which reached No.54 on the extended list of bars ranked 51-100, announced two weeks ago. The award recognises a bar that the 50 Best team perceives as having strong potential to join the list of The World's 50 Best Bars in the future.

This year's winner of the Best Bar Design Award is Tigra + Disco Pantera in Sydney. Two distinct yet complementary spaces created by Scottish brothers Gordon and Ross Purnell, Tigra embraces the vibrant laneway cultures of Barcelona and Tokyo, influenced by Joan Miró's playful modernism, while Disco Pantera channels the retro glamour of 1970s New York, featuring vintage lighting, reclaimed materials and standout elements like a hand-sculpted teak bar front. Together, they offer a vibrant, dual-level experience that reflects a commitment to creative reuse, cultural homage and experiential design, offering guests a multi-sensory journey through art, cocktails and atmosphere. Judged by an esteemed panel of hospitality design experts, bars from anywhere in the world were invited to submit their venues for consideration.

Backdoor Bodega in Penang is awarded the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award for The Backdoor Bodega Guide to Penang. Styled like an indie travel zine, each drink is presented as a narrative entry that spotlight the stories, flavours and landmarks that define their island home, blending personal anecdotes with cultural heritage. The Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award is open to any bar in the world and is judged by the 29 Academy Chairs.

Simone Caporale has been named Roku Industry Icon. Simone Caporale, renowned for his groundbreaking work at Artesian at The Langham - named The World's Best Bar four years in a row - is an award-winning bartender and entrepreneur based in Barcelona. Known for his distinctive style, meticulous attention to detail and innovative approach to hospitality, he co-founded Sips, also crowned The World's Best Bar in 2023, and co-owns Boadas, Barcelona's oldest cocktail bar. In 2025, he launched Montana in Hong Kong with Lorenzo Antinori of Bar Leone, blending the legacy of the Club de los Cantineros with the vibrant spirit of Miami's golden era. His other ventures include co-founding the P(OUR) Symposium, creating the Muyu liqueur range with Alex Kratena and Monica Berg, and serving as Global Brand Ambassador for Amaro Santoni.

Joining the list for the first time at No.25, Bratislava's Mirror Bar is awarded the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award. A sleek cocktail lounge blending nature-inspired design with elegant vintage touches, Mirror Bar serves inventive cocktails that blend world class mixology with visual storytelling.

Sip & Guzzle in New York is named Three Cents Best New Opening as the bar that enters the list in the highest position of any that have opened during the voting period, joining the list at No.39. A bi-level cocktail bar in New York's Greenwich Village, co-founded by Shingo Gokan and Steve Schneider, Sip & Guzzle blends Japanese elegance with New York energy. Upstairs at Guzzle, guests enjoy lively, crushable cocktails in a saloon-style setting, while downstairs at Sip, the mood shifts to a refined Tokyo-inspired speakeasy serving intricate drinks like the Whisky Nigiri.

Milan's Moebius Milano wins the Nikka Highest Climber Award, rising 31 places to No.7. Moebius Milano is a dynamic gastronomic and cultural venue in the heart of Milan, combining a Tapa Bistrot, a fine dining experimental restaurant and a cocktail bar within a renovated textile warehouse. The concept blends culinary innovation, live music and design, offering an immersive experience that reflects the venue's philosophy of continuous transformation.

The honour of the Rémy Martin Legend of the List Award has been bestowed upon Baba au Rum, an award given to a bar that has performed most consistently in the list since its inception. Founded by Thanos Prunarus in 2009, Baba au Rum is a visionary cocktail bar known for its deep appreciation of rum and its role in shaping Greece's modern bar scene.

The Cambridge Public House in Paris has won the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award, based on adjudication by the Sustainable Restaurant Association. The first independent bar to achieve B Corp certification, co-founders Hugo Gallou and Hyacinthe Lescoët have driven lasting change beyond sustainable mixology through a series of creative initiatives, including adopting six United Nations goals to support global communities through The Cambridge Community Plan and the launch of Shaken Leaf, a platform empowering bartenders worldwide to adopt sustainable practices.

Other special award winners, announced in the run-up to the awards on 8 October, include Uno Jang, winner of the Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award, and Lady Bee, Lima, named the winner of the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award.

EDITOR'S NOTES:

1-50 List:

Position Establishment Location 1 Bar Leone Hong Kong 2 Handshake Speakeasy Mexico City 3 Sips Barcelona 4 Paradiso Barcelona 5 Tayer + Elementary London 6 Connaught Bar London 7 Moebius Milano Milan 8 Line Athens 9 Jigger & Pony Singapore 10 Tres Monos Buenos Aires 11 Alquímico Cartagena 12 Superbueno New York 13 Lady Bee Lima 14 Himkok Oslo 15 Bar Us Bangkok 16 Zest Seoul 17 Bar Nouveau Paris 18 Bar Benfiddich Tokyo 19 Caretaker's Cottage Melbourne 20 The Cambridge Public House Paris 21 Satan's Whiskers London 22 Locale Firenze Florence 23 Tlecan Mexico City 24 Tan Tan São Paulo 25 Mirror Bar Bratislava 26 CoChinChina Buenos Aires 27 Baba au Rum Athens 28 Nouvelle Vague Tirana 29 Hope & Sesame Guangzhou 30 Danico Paris 31 Scarfes Bar London 32 Svanen Oslo 33 Sastrería Martinez Lima 34 Panda & Sons Edinburgh 35 Röda Huset Stockholm 36 Mimi Kakushi Dubai 37 Salmon Guru Madrid 38 Coa Hong Kong 39 Sip & Guzzle New York 40 Drink Kong Rome 41 Double Chicken Please New York 42 Maybe Sammy Sydney 43 1930 Milan 44 Jewel of the South New Orleans 45 Virtù Tokyo 46 Overstory New York 47 The Bar in Front of the Bar Athens 48 The Bellwood Tokyo 49 BKK Social Club Bangkok 50 Nutmeg & Clove Singapore

About The World's 50 Best Bars

The World's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, provides a definitive list of the world's best drinking venues, voted for by an Academy of more than 800 experts worldwide. The World's 50 Best Bars list has been published annually since 2009 and has become the most anticipated ranking for drinks professionals and cocktail aficionados across the world, with the awards the highlight of the bar industry calendar. The list of Asia's 50 Best Bars has been published since 2016, while the list of North America's 50 Best Bars was launched in 2022. William Reed, which owns the 50 Best brand, is entirely responsible for the organisation of the awards, the voting system and the respective lists.

How the voting works

The list is compiled by votes from The World's 50 Best Bars Academy, which comprises more than 800 drinks experts with gender balance, including renowned bartenders and consultants, drinks writers and cocktail specialists from around the world. The Academy of voters is spread across 29 global geographic regions, each headed by an Academy Chair who selects their region's voters, with the distribution of voters designed to reflect the relative development and sophistication of the drinks sector, and the concentration of quality bars, in each region. Each voter casts 8 votes based on their best bar experiences of the previous 18 months. Voters are required to remain anonymous and voting is confidential, secure and independently adjudicated by Deloitte.

About the main partner: Perrier

For more than a century, Perrier® has collaborated with some of the world's most influential major artists, including Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí, Bernard Villemot, and Jean-Gabriel Domergue, each of whom in their own way have demonstrated a certain artistic irreverence. With a history that began in 1863 in Vergèze, in the Gard region of France, the Perrier® brand is now recognized worldwide thanks to its iconic green bottle. Appreciated in more than 140 countries, the brand is acclaimed for its natural mineral water combined with the power of its bubbles.

Our partners:

Hong Kong Tourism Board - Official Host Destination Partner

Perrier - Official Water Partner; sponsor of The World's Best Bar Award

Michter's - Official American Whiskey Partner; sponsor of Michter's Art of Hospitality Award

Nikka Whisky - Official Whisky of the World Partner; sponsor of Nikka Highest Climber Award

Ketel One - Official Vodka Partner; sponsor of Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award

Three Cents - Official Mixers Partner; sponsor of Three Cents Best New Opening Award

Siete Misterios - Official Mezcal Partner; sponsor of Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award

NOAM - Official Beer Partner

Disaronno - Official Italian Liqueur Partner; sponsor of Disaronno Highest New Entry Award

Roku Gin - Official Gin Partner; sponsor of Roku Industry Icon Award

Langjiu - Official Baijiu Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Africa

Altos Tequila - Official Tequila Partner; sponsor of Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award

Monkey Shoulder - Official Scotch Whisky Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Europe

Cointreau - Official Orange Liqueur Partner; sponsor of the ceremonial scarves

Rémy Martin - Official Cognac Partner; sponsor of Rémy Martin Legend of the List Award

Campari - Official Bitters Partner; sponsor of Campari One To Watch Award

Torres Brandy - Official Brandy Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in South America

St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur - Official French Liqueur Partner

Tia Maria - Official Coffee Liqueur Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Australasia

Almave - Official Non Alcoholic Partner

Polot 1882 - Official Syrup Partner

Les Vergers Boiron - Official Fruit Purée Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in the Middle East

Mancino Vermouth - Official Vermouth Partner; sponsor of the ceremonial shakers

Amaro Lucano - Official Amaro Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in North America and the ceremonial shakers

Scrappy's Bitters - Official Cocktail Bitters Partner

Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui Hong Kong - Official Venue and Hotel Partner

The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong - Official Venue and Hotel Partner

Grand Hyatt Hong Kong - Official F&B Catering Partner

