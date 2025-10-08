KBRA UK (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Morglas ABS 2025-1 PLC (Morglas 2025-1), a UK consumer loan ABS backed by a static pool of unsecured, fixed rate, fully amortising personal loans originated by Admiral Financial Services Limited (AFSL).

Morglas 2025-1 will issue multiple classes of notes totalling £279.8 million. Initial credit enhancement is provided through subordination of junior note classes and a liquidity reserve sized at 1.25% of the Class A and Class B notes balance subject to a floor of £0.5 million. The transaction also benefits from excess spread.

Morglas 2025-1 represents the inaugural public term ABS securitisation of AFSL-orginated loans. AFSL, trading as Admiral Money, is a UK-based lender established in 2014 as part of Admiral Group plc's strategy to diversify earnings beyond its core insurance operations. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, AFSL originates fully amortising, fixed-rate instalment loans with terms ranging from 12 to 96 months and balances between £1,000 and £40,000. Since inception, AFSL has originated approximately £3.3 billion of unsecured loans.

