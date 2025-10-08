Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
08.10.2025 17:36 Uhr
Modirum Platforms Expands into the United States: AI for Public Safety and Mission Critical Infrastructure

Modirum Platforms, a leading European provider of deep-tech platforms for critical infrastructure and secure communications, today announced the establishment of a dedicated legal entity in the United States. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's international expansion and strengthens its ability to serve North American markets with trusted, AI-driven technologies.

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modirum Platforms, a leading European provider of deep-tech platforms for critical infrastructure and secure communications, today announced the establishment of a dedicated legal entity in the United States. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's international expansion and strengthens its ability to serve North American markets with trusted, AI-driven technologies.

Brett Johnson will lead Channels and Partner Network Development in the United States. Brett brings extensive experience in commercial leadership across critical communications and infrastructure sectors. Brett will play a pivotal role in launching Modirum Platforms' presence in the U.S., securing key recruitments, strategic partnerships, and ensuring successful client delivery across sectors such as telecom, public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure.

"We're seeing strong demand in the U.S. for secure, high-performance technology platforms that enable smarter and more resilient operations."Sami Honkaniemi, Managing Director of Critical Communications at Modirum Platforms

"Establishing a U.S. entity allows Modirum Platforms to engage more directly with local clients and partners, opening the door to long-term collaborations where our deep technology can make a tangible impact."Brett Johnson, Channels Director Modirum Platforms U.S.

Modirum Platforms is known for delivering mission-critical innovation through its modular platform architecture, combining advanced AI analytics, video interoperability over various sources and technologies to improve secure real-time collaboration capabilities over a cloud-native orchestration. Our primary offering to the US market will provide unique value in public safety, transportation, industrial and campus safety among other potential application areas - we see our situational awareness platform being competitive in command and control (C2) platform market. With a strong foundation across Europe and the Middle East, the U.S. expansion enables the company to accelerate go-to-market activities in one of the world's most competitive and security-sensitive technology markets. The company's technology is already trusted by clients in police, fire, EMS, homeland security and telecom and is supported by global partnerships with leading cloud and cybersecurity providers, including Microsoft.

About Modirum Platforms: Modirum Platforms is a deep-tech software company specialized in building AI-powered platforms for telecoms, public safety, and critical infrastructure sectors. Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with operations across Europe, the Middle East, and now North America, Modirum Platforms helps organizations secure critical services, optimize mission performance, and unlock new value through intelligent digital infrastructure.

Learn more: modirumplatforms.com

CONTACT:
For more information, please contact:
Mr. Sami Honkaniemi
Managing Director, Critical Communications
Mail: sami.honkaniemi@modirumplatforms.com
Tel.: +358 40 584 8001

This information was brought to you by Cision: http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/modirum-platforms/r/modirum-platforms-expands-into-the-united-states--ai-for-public-safety-and-mission-critical-infrastr,c4247464

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/modirum-platforms/i/modirum-public-safety-news,c3476213

modirum-public-safety-news

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/modirum-platforms-expands-into-the-united-states-ai-for-public-safety-and-mission-critical-infrastructure-302578544.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
