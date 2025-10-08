Baler Machines Market to Reach $10.4 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 5.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global baler machines market is expanding due to rise in demand for efficient agricultural practices, increase in mechanization, and the need for sustainable crop residue management. Surge in food production, labor shortages, and government support for modern farming equipment further fuel the adoption of balers across diverse agricultural economies.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Baler Machines Market by Product Type (Round Balers, and Square Balers), Capacity (Small Balers, and Large Balers), Application (Agricultural balers, Recycling and Waste Management balers, Retail, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the baler machines market was valued at $6.1 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $10.4 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2034.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The growth of the baler machines market is driven by rise in demand for efficient and sustainable agricultural practices, especially in regions facing labor shortages and increase in food production requirements. Farmers are adopting mechanized solutions like balers to manage crop residues, reduce manual labor, and improve productivity. Government subsidies, technological advancements, and surge in awareness of environmental benefits further support market expansion. Additionally, the integration of smart technologies and precision farming tools enhances operational efficiency, making balers a vital component in modern agriculture.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025-2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $6.1 billion Market Size in 2034 $10.4 billion CAGR 5.4 % No. of Pages in Report 290 Segments covered Product Type, Capacity, Application, and Region. Drivers • Increasing Mechanization in Agriculture • Sustainability and Waste Management Initiatives • Technology Advancement and Automation Opportunity Growing Demand for Sustainable Agriculture Practices Restraints • High Initial Investment Cost • Limited Adoption in Small-Scale Farmin

The Round Balers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of product type, the round balers segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global baler machines market revenue. This is due to their ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and ability to produce compact, weather-resistant bales suitable for diverse farming needs. However, the square balers segment is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2034, due to their ability to produce uniform, dense bales ideal for commercial transport and storage. Their efficiency in handling large volumes of crop residue makes them increasingly popular in commercial and industrial-scale farming.

The Small Balers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of capacity, the small balers segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than half of the global Baler machines market revenue. This is due to their affordability, ease of operation, and suitability for small to medium-sized farms, especially in developing regions with limited mechanization. However, the large balers segment is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2034, This is due to their high efficiency in handling large volumes of crop residue, making them ideal for commercial-scale farming. Their ability to produce dense, transport-friendly bales supports growing demand in industrial agriculture.

The agriculture balers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of application, the agriculture balers segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than half of the global baler machines market revenue. This is primarily due to the widespread use of balers in managing crop residues, improving field efficiency, and supporting sustainable farming practices across both small and large-scale farms. However, the other segment is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2034, This is due to increasing use of baler machines in non-agricultural sectors such as recycling, forestry, and industrial waste management. Growing environmental concerns and demand for efficient waste handling solutions are driving this segment's rapid expansion.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2034

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024, accounting more than two-fifths the global Baler machines market revenue. This is due to rapid agricultural mechanization, large-scale farming in countries like China and India, and strong government support for modernizing farming practices across the region.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2034, this is due to increasing adoption of mechanized farming, rising food demand from a growing population, and supportive government initiatives. Expanding agricultural activities and investments in modern equipment further fuel the region's rapid growth in the baler machines market.

Leading Market Players: -

John Deere

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial N.V.

AGCO Corporation

Kuhn Group

Vermeer Corporation

Bernard Krone Holding Se & Co.Kg

KUBOTA Corporation

Tirth Agro Technology

McHale Engineering

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global Baler machines market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Baler Machines Market Segments:

By Product Type

Round Balers

Square Balers

By Capacity

Small Balers

Large Balers

By Application

Agricultural balers

Recycling and Waste Management balers

Retail

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the baler machines market from 2025 to 2034 to identify the prevailing baler machines market forecast.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the baler machines market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global baler machines market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

