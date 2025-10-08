FedEx and United Way Mumbai Team Up To Share the Magic of Reading

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Discover the magic of reading when you give a child their first storybook. Through FedEx Cares and United Way Mumbai's "Let's Read" project, children in marginalized communities in India are discovering the joy of reading and the power it has to shape their future. This initiative supports 900 children across three schools in India through storytelling, donated books, and a love for learning.

FedEx Cares volunteers visited underserved schools, gifted storybooks, and donated mini libraries to promote literacy. This is the story of imagination, hope, and empowerment through reading.

FedEx Cares is how we give back to the communities we serve around the world. From donating shipping to volunteering our time and skills, we are all about making a difference. Watch how reading inspires confidence and creativity!

The story doesn't end here, see how FedEx is making a difference in other communities around the world: https://fedexcares.com/

