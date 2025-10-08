Peek Healthcare Technologies, Inc. Launches Direct-to-Employer and Direct-to-Patient Pricing for IMULDOSA

PeekDirect Delivers Transparent and Affordable Pricing for Brand and Specialty Drugs to Reduce Prescription Costs for Employers and Patients

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Peek, a leading healthcare technology company, today announced the launch of PeekDirect pricing for IMULDOSA® (ustekinumab-srlf), a biosimilar to Stelara® (ustekinumab), delivering transparent and dramatically lower costs to employers and patients.

Effective immediately, IMULDOSA will be available through the Peek Meds Marketplace.

This direct model bypasses the traditional rebate-driven pricing system, ensuring employers and patients benefit from true savings at the point of prescription.

IMULDOSA is a biosimilar to Stelara, a biologic therapy widely prescribed for autoimmune conditions such as Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis. By removing hidden rebates and markups, PeekDirect pricing ensures predictable, sustainable costs for high-impact specialty medications.

"Peek is about bringing transparency and fairness back into the healthcare system," said Michael Navin, CEO of Peek. "Employers can now offer meaningful savings, while patients gain direct access to affordable therapies without barriers."

About Peek

Peek is a healthcare technology company that connects biopharma, employers, and patients with affordable, direct access to specialty and high-cost medicines through our innovative cost-transparency platform, Peek Meds Marketplace. By eliminating unnecessary intermediaries, Peek helps organizations deliver better benefits while lowering costs and improving access. For more information, visit peekmeds.com .

For all inquiries, contact hello@peekmeds.com .

SOURCE: Peek Healthcare Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/peek-healthcare-technologies-inc.-peek-launches-direct-to-employer-an-1084259