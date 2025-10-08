Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
08.10.2025 18:02 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Peek Healthcare Technologies, Inc. Launches Direct-to-Employer and Direct-to-Patient Pricing for IMULDOSA

PeekDirect Delivers Transparent and Affordable Pricing for Brand and Specialty Drugs to Reduce Prescription Costs for Employers and Patients

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Peek, a leading healthcare technology company, today announced the launch of PeekDirect pricing for IMULDOSA® (ustekinumab-srlf), a biosimilar to Stelara® (ustekinumab), delivering transparent and dramatically lower costs to employers and patients.

Effective immediately, IMULDOSA will be available through the Peek Meds Marketplace.

This direct model bypasses the traditional rebate-driven pricing system, ensuring employers and patients benefit from true savings at the point of prescription.

IMULDOSA is a biosimilar to Stelara, a biologic therapy widely prescribed for autoimmune conditions such as Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis. By removing hidden rebates and markups, PeekDirect pricing ensures predictable, sustainable costs for high-impact specialty medications.

"Peek is about bringing transparency and fairness back into the healthcare system," said Michael Navin, CEO of Peek. "Employers can now offer meaningful savings, while patients gain direct access to affordable therapies without barriers."

About Peek

Peek is a healthcare technology company that connects biopharma, employers, and patients with affordable, direct access to specialty and high-cost medicines through our innovative cost-transparency platform, Peek Meds Marketplace. By eliminating unnecessary intermediaries, Peek helps organizations deliver better benefits while lowering costs and improving access. For more information, visit peekmeds.com.

For all inquiries, contact hello@peekmeds.com.

Contact Information

Julia Trudell
Brand Director
jtrudell@peekmeds.com
2037399533

.

SOURCE: Peek Healthcare Technologies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/peek-healthcare-technologies-inc.-peek-launches-direct-to-employer-an-1084259

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.