Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J1F6 | ISIN: US24372A3059 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KOIL ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KOIL ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2025 17:06 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc.: KOIL Energy Awarded Significant Contract to Deliver Subsea Distribution Equipment for US Project

HOUSTON, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOIL Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG) has been awarded a significant contract to supply six Steel Tube Flying Leads (Subsea Umbilical) and associated equipment for a project in the Gulf of America. This award encompasses equipment designed to control the subsea field operated by an International Operator.

Image 1

KOIL Energy Steel Tube Flying Leads

The Subsea Distribution System will tie in additional wells to the existing infrastructure. KOIL's customer is a Houston-based subsea engineering contractor.

KOIL is publicly recognized for providing competitive, high-performance subsea systems globally. By leveraging practical design solutions and a vertically integrated supply chain, the company consistently delivers reliable and efficient subsea products with exceptionally competitive delivery times. The scope of work for this project includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, assembly, and testing. The project will be carried out at KOIL's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. Final delivery is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of next year. Installation services will be awarded later.

About KOIL

KOIL Energy is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries. Founded in 1997, the Houston-based company is comprised of world-class experts in engineering and manufacturing who provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges with a fearless commitment to Building the Future of Energy. KOIL Energy's highly experienced team can support subsea projects located anywhere in the world. Visit www.koilenergy.com to learn more.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@koilenergy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/622d15c8-a30f-4896-bfb0-f3f315c63cd1


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.