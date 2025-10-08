Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 874052 | ISIN: FR0000065484 | Ticker-Symbol: LET
Tradegate
03.10.25 | 10:59
24,900 Euro
+3,32 % +0,800
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LECTRA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LECTRA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,55023,70018:41
23,55023,70018:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2025 18:10 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LECTRA: Monthly declaration of the total number of shares and voting rights composing the company's capital (at September 30th, 2025)

Monthly declaration of the total number of shares and voting rights composing the company's capital (at September 30th, 2025)

This declaration is established in accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Code de Commerce and of Article 223-11 of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

Date:

September 30th, 2025

Total number of shares composing the capital:

38,046,200

Total number of voting rights, gross (1):

38,046,200

Total number of voting rights, net (2):

38,010,478

(1) In accordance with the second paragraph of article 223-11 of the Règlement Général of the AMF, the gross total of voting rights is based on the total number of shares composing the company's capital which have voting rights, including shares deprived of their voting rights

(2) The net total of voting rights is equal to the gross total, minus the number of shares deprived of their voting rights (treasury shares)

Other than the legal notification requirements for crossing the thresholds established by French law, there is no special statutory obligation.

Attachment

  • Monthly_declaration_shares_votingrights_sept 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/af118093-8d7b-43ee-a828-217cb0aa7168)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.