Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEN0 | ISIN: KYG6583A1022 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
NORD ANGLIA EDUCATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
08.10.2025 18:12 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nord Anglia Education: Nord Anglia's US Schools Achieve Top Rankings in Niche's Best Private K-12 Schools List for 2026

Nord Anglia schools ranked in the US's top 2% K-12 private schools.

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools group Nord Anglia Education today announced that its schools in the United States have featured highly in the 2026 Niche Best K-12 Schools in America rankings.

Nord Anglia Education Logo

The Niche rankings are a leading source of private school reviews and are based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Top 40 National Rankings
Four Nord Anglia Education schools have been ranked amongst the top 40 K-12 private schools in the United States. These results place them in the top 2% of the 3,055 schools evaluated in this category nationwide:

  • The Village School in Houston ranked #15 nationally.
  • Avenues New York ranked #24 nationally.
  • British International School of Boston ranked #27 nationally.
  • British International School of Chicago, South Loop ranked #38 nationally.

State and City-Level Achievements
As well as being considered amongst the best private schools in the US as a whole, many Nord Anglia schools were also ranked highly within their individual states and for their provision of boarding, their STEM offering, diversity, and other categories:

  • British International School of Chicago South Loop ranked #1 in both Illinois and the Chicago area.
  • British International School of Boston: #1 in the Boston area and #2 in Massachusetts.
  • The Village School also ranked #2 for STEM provision in Houston, #1 for diversity and boarding in Texas, #2 in all of Houston, and #3 in all of Texas.
  • Windermere Preparatory School: #1 in Orange County, Florida and #6 for boarding in the state of Florida.
  • North Broward Preparatory School: #10 for best boarding nationally as well as #3 for boarding in Florida.
  • British International School of Houston: #17 in Texas for private high schools.
  • British International School of Charlotte: #9 in the Charlotte area and #4 for diversity.
  • British International School of Washington: #11 in the DC area.
  • Nord Anglia's other schools in the United States also received A or A+ grades from Niche, including Nord Anglia International School New York and British International School of Chicago, Lincoln Park.

A Commitment to Excellence
Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer at Nord Anglia Education, said: "Our US schools are ranked amongst the very best private K-12 schools in the country. These rankings reflect more than just academic success; they speak to the transformative experiences our students have every day. From innovative STEM programmes to inclusive communities and world-class boarding, our schools are shaping future leaders with the skills and confidence to thrive."

To explore Nord Anglia's top-ranked private schools in the United States, visit Nord Anglia online here.

Media Enquiries:
David Bates
Senior Communications Manager
+44 (0) 7787 135223
david.bates@nordanglia.com

About Nord Anglia Education:
As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 95,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to www.nordangliaeducation.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/5552291/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nord-anglias-us-schools-achieve-top-rankings-in-niches-best-private-k12-schools-list-for-2026-302578600.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.