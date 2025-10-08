Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Result of Meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08
8 October 2025
Strategic Equity Capital plc ('SEC' or the 'Company')
Result of General Meeting
The Board of Strategic Equity Capital plc (the " Company") is pleased to announce that, at the General Meeting held today, the Resolution, authorising the Company to make market purchases of Shares pursuant to the Tender Offer, was duly passed.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, a copy of the Resolution will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism (the " NSM") and will be available for inspection on the NSM's website at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Votes were cast in respect of a total of 25,628,559 Shares, representing 59.33% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the General Meeting. The results of the voting are set out below and will also be published on the Company's website:
For (including discretionary)
Against
Total
Withheld¹
Number of Shares
25,590,906
37,653
25,628,559
3,804
% of voted Shares
99.85
0.15
100.00
-
% of issued Share capital²
59.24
0.09
59.33
-
¹ A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the Resolution.
² Issued Share capital excludes Shares held in treasury.
The results of the Tender Offer will be announced on 15 October 2025.
Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as given to them in the circular to the Company's shareholders dated 15 September 2025.
LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
For further information, please contact:
Strategic Equity Capital plc
William Barlow (Chairman)
(via Juniper Partners)
+44 (0)131 378 0500
Gresham House Asset Management
(Investment Manager)
Chris Elliott (Managing Director, Wholesale)
+44 (0) 20 3837 6270
Panmure Liberum Limited (Corporate Broker)
Chris Clarke / Darren Vickers
+44 (0)20 3100 2222
Juniper Partners Limited (Company Secretary)
Steven Davidson
+44 (0)131 378 0500
KL Communications (PR Adviser)
Charles Gorman
Adam Westall
Charlotte Francis
gh@kl-communications.com
+44 (0)20 3882 6644