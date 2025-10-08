Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.10.2025
146 Leser
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Result of Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08

8 October 2025

Strategic Equity Capital plc ('SEC' or the 'Company')

Result of General Meeting

The Board of Strategic Equity Capital plc (the " Company") is pleased to announce that, at the General Meeting held today, the Resolution, authorising the Company to make market purchases of Shares pursuant to the Tender Offer, was duly passed.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, a copy of the Resolution will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism (the " NSM") and will be available for inspection on the NSM's website at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Votes were cast in respect of a total of 25,628,559 Shares, representing 59.33% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the General Meeting. The results of the voting are set out below and will also be published on the Company's website:

For (including discretionary)

Against

Total

Withheld¹

Number of Shares

25,590,906

37,653

25,628,559

3,804

% of voted Shares

99.85

0.15

100.00

-

% of issued Share capital²

59.24

0.09

59.33

-

¹ A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the Resolution.

² Issued Share capital excludes Shares held in treasury.

The results of the Tender Offer will be announced on 15 October 2025.

Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as given to them in the circular to the Company's shareholders dated 15 September 2025.

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Equity Capital plc

William Barlow (Chairman)

(via Juniper Partners)

+44 (0)131 378 0500

Gresham House Asset Management

(Investment Manager)

Chris Elliott (Managing Director, Wholesale)

+44 (0) 20 3837 6270

Panmure Liberum Limited (Corporate Broker)

Chris Clarke / Darren Vickers

+44 (0)20 3100 2222

Juniper Partners Limited (Company Secretary)

Steven Davidson

+44 (0)131 378 0500

KL Communications (PR Adviser)

Charles Gorman

Adam Westall

Charlotte Francis

gh@kl-communications.com

+44 (0)20 3882 6644


