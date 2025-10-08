Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTCID: NATBF) (FSE: GI80) ("NatBridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated August 11, 2025 and September 24, 2025, it has agreed to a second extension of its binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Teras Resources Inc. ("Teras Resources"), an arm's length Alberta corporation, for the acquisition of certain subsurface mineral rights with respect to the Cahuilla Gold Project (or the "Project") located in Imperial County, California.

Under the terms of the Amendment, the date by which NatBridge and Teras Resources will seek to enter into a definitive agreement for the purchase of the Cahuilla Gold Project subsurface rights has been extended to October 14, 2025. All other terms of the LOI, originally executed on August 7, 2025, remain unchanged and in full force and effect. There are currently no proposed changes to the transaction terms, and both parties continue to work toward finalizing and executing the definitive agreement.

For more information on the Project or the proposed transaction with Teras Resources, see the Company's news releases dated August 11, 2025 and September 24, 2025, each filed under its profile on SEDAR+.

About NatBridge Resources Ltd.

NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTCID: NATBF) (FSE: GI80) is a publicly traded Canadian company, also listed in the United States and Germany, leading the gold resource supply side of NatGold Digital Ltd.'s ("NatGold Digital") revolutionary, patent-pending digital gold tokenization ecosystem. This innovative approach redefines how gold's value can be captured through tokenization, eliminating extraction and its environmental, social, and financial costs through a blockchain-powered, eco-friendly digital mining process. NatBridge's strategy is focused on the supply side of the NatGold ecosystem. By acquiring gold resources that meet the qualification criteria of NatGold Digital, in accordance with NatGold Digital's strict token certification standards, NatBridge is establishing itself as a key player in this industry - operating at the intersection of three major global investment trends: gold, sustainable investing, and the tokenization of real-world assets.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

