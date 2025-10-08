Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JEXP | ISIN: US09857L1089 | Ticker-Symbol: PCE1
Tradegate
08.10.25 | 19:19
4.457,00 Euro
-0,91 % -41,00
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4.438,004.451,0019:24
4.439,004.455,0019:24
PR Newswire
08.10.2025 19:06 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dive into a Truly Ocean-To-Table Experience at Booking.com's Kina Cottage

Booking.com and Kiwi chef Kia Kanuta to host exclusive kina 'dive and dine' experience on Northland's Tutukaka Coast in New Zealand

SYDNEY, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking.com has teamed up with one of New Zealand's culinary stars, Chef Kia Kanuta, to offer a once-in-a-lifetime bookable holiday home experience celebrating Aotearoa's unique delicacy, kina (sea urchin).

Located in picturesque Tutukaka, Northland, the Booking.com Kina Cottage will offer one lucky pair of Genius members an unforgettable retreat that uncovers the distinct flavours of Aotearoa, while helping to look after the local marine environment.

The Booking.com Kina Cottage will first offer guests a unique experience with Dive Now, heading out on the pristine coastline by boat to sustainably hand-harvest kina. The catch of the day will then be served from ocean-to-table in a multi-course, private dining experience by Kia Kanuta, inviting guests to savour their harvest while uncovering the stories behind this global delicacy.

The stay comes after Booking.com's Taste of Home Asia Pacific Reportrevealed that food is a key motivator for travellers. Almost 9 in 10 (88%) of Aussies who have travelled for food say that they often choose their holiday destination based on their foodie desires.

The Booking.com Kina Cottage will be available for booking on a first-come, first-served basis on 23 October at 10am AEDT for one Booking.com traveller and a guest, for a stay between 20-23 November. For just NZ$20.11 (approx. AU$17.72), guests will experience a once-in-a-lifetime itinerary including:

  • A personalised hosted kina diving experience with Dive Now
  • A bespoke dinner menu featuring the kina catch of the day, prepared by chef Kia Kanuta
  • Daily breakfast and snacks provided by local makers, producers and chefs
  • Return flights (domestic or international, depending on Booker's location) and car rental or transfers
  • Three nights' accommodation at the Booking.com Kina Cottage between Thursday 20 November and Sunday 23 November 2025

Todd Lacey, Regional Manager, Oceania for Booking.com commented:

"Aotearoa's Tutukaka Coast is one of the world's most spectacular coastlines, rich in nature, cuisines and culture. We are proud to showcase New Zealand's unique destinations and holiday home options to the world through the Booking.com Kina Cottage. This sumptuous bookable foodie experience at one of our best holiday homes is a chance to welcome the world into our corner of New Zealand, to enjoy our kaimoana (sea food) at a breathtaking destination. Food is at the heart of many quintessentially Kiwi bach stays, and the Kina Cottage exemplifies this trend amongst travellers today."

For more information and to book the Booking.com Kina Cottage, visit: https://www.booking.com/hotel/nz/the-kina-cottage.html

Contact Details

For any queries, please contact the Booking.com AU press room on bookingau@havasred.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dive-into-a-truly-ocean-to-table-experience-at-bookingcoms-kina-cottage-302577588.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.