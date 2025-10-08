Super Products Inc.: Keepsake Trading Cards Announces the Launch of Collectible Trading Cards Honoring the King of Pop, Michael Jackson

The Michael Jackson Bad World Tour Keepsake Premiere Collection will debut on December 15, 2025, celebrating the King of Pop's first solo tour, which kicked off on September 12, 1987, with a range of card designs.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Keepsake Trading Cards is proud to announce the release of the first premium Michael Jackson collectible trading card collection in recent years.

This one-of-a-kind collection will feature Private Collection relic cards containing actual pieces from a pair of Michael Jackson's Bad World Tour-worn gloves purchased by Keepsake at auction.

In addition, a randomly inserted 1 of 1 masterpiece card will feature an original cut Michael Jackson signature autograph purchased by Keepsake at auction, making it among the most rare and coveted collectible in music trading card history.

The product line will be available in multiple formats, offering collectors and fans at every level the opportunity to purchase a box:

Hobby Box - 16 packs | SRP $59.95

Breakers Box - 2 packs | SRP $59.95 with a guaranteed hit numbered to 16 or less per box and exclusive Breakers Box limited parallels

Blaster Box - 8 packs | SRP $29.95

Hanger Box - 4 packs | SRP $14.95

Hanger Pack - 4 cards | SRP $5.95

The Hobby Box & Breakers Box will officially release on December 15, 2025 while the Retail offerings will hit stores and retailers on January 23, 2026.

To further honor the history of the Bad World Tour, the collection will feature unique, symbolic numbering and parallels that connect directly to certain facts relating to the tour:

Red Parallel (/87) - A tribute to 1987, the year the tour began.

Gold Parallel (/17) - Representing the 17 months from Sept 87 through Jan 89 that the Bad Tour spanned.

Platinum Parallel (/15) - Marking the 15 countries where Michael performed on this tour.

Base Set (123 cards) - Reflecting the 123 total concerts performed worldwide as part of this tour.

In total, the collection's checklist will include over 300 unique cards-from base and parallel variations to inserts, relics, and the one-of-a-kind cut signature card-ensuring depth and excitement for collectors at every level.

To place your pre-orders, visit https://keepsaketradingcards.com/products/michael-jackson-bad-world-tour-keepsake-premiere-collection-hobby-box and secure your boxes today.

ABOUT KEEPSAKE TRADING CARDS

Keepsake Trading Cards is renowned for their exceptional quality and innovative designs. Specializing in creating unique and memorable trading cards, Keepsake takes pride in celebrating icons and exceptional moments in history for music, pop culture, and entertainment.

For more information, visit keepsaketradingcards.com and on all social platforms @keepsaketradingcards

Media Contact:

Mathew Ezer

Marketing

Keepsake Trading Cards

mathew@superproductscorporation.com

310-755-9955

