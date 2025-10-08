Truth 22 Productions Inc: Corey Feldman's CiFi Records Unveils Debut Single "Circus Queen" by Adrien Skye - A Bold New Voice for the Misfits and the Magnetic

Corey Feldman's label CiFi Records introduces Adrien Skye, with the debut single "Circus Queen," out October 17, followed by the EP The Gothspel of Adrien Skye… arriving October 30.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / CiFi Records proudly announces the debut single "Circus Queen" from rising artist Adrien Skye, marking the first official release under Corey Feldman's record label. The track features Mike G (aka Mike Gonsolin), who also co-wrote and produced the song alongside Feldman and Skye herself.

The single leads into Adrien's forthcoming EP, The Gothspel of Adrien Skye… - a five-track sonic odyssey executive produced by Feldman, arriving October 30th, just in time for Halloween. The EP blends hauntingly ethereal sounds with powerful, emotionally charged storytelling, including the standout track "Vampires Ballad," a hauntingly beautiful anthem for the season.

"Circus Queen" introduces Adrien Skye as a magnetic new force - an artist who channels vulnerability, empowerment, and cinematic emotion through a unique fusion of goth, pop, and gospel-inspired sound.

"I'm excited to finally give my voice to people who need to hear this message," says Adrien Skye. "For the insecure and downtrodden, and all of those who feel like they don't matter or they're not enough for this world - my songs are for you."

The remainder of The Gothspel of Adrien Skye… is produced by Corey Feldman and Gregg Sartiano, with both musicians performing the majority of the instruments. On the EP's stirring closer, "Better Now," acclaimed musician Jimmy Reid contributes both clarinet and piano, adding a soulful touch that elevates the record's emotional depth.

"From the moment I first heard her magnetic voice, I knew that Adrien Skye was uniquely special and would be a powerhouse artist," Corey Feldman states. "Between her great songwriting, divine unique beauty, and thunderous voice, I'm thrilled to give her flight through my label."

With its theatrical soundscapes and message of self-redemption, "Circus Queen" is an anthem for the misunderstood - a bold statement from a debut artist whose time has come.

Photo Credit: Maggie St. Thomas

Art Graphics: Mark London

Produced by: Mike G (Mike Gonsolin)

Written by: Adrien Skye, Corey Feldman, and Mike Gonsolin

Executive Produced by: Corey Feldman for CiFi Records

"Circus Queen" will be available Friday, October 17 on all major streaming platforms.

For more information, visit www.coreyfeldman.net CiFi Records is exclusively distributed through WHOmag/The Orchard/SONY.

