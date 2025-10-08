Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
WKN: 910859 | ISIN: CA1469001053 | Ticker-Symbol: CS6
Frankfurt
08.10.25 | 15:49
5,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
08.10.2025 19:14 Uhr
99 Leser
Five Star Holding Acquires Cascades Flexible Packaging Plant in Canada

Continuing its strategic cross-border expansion and extending sustainability-focused market leadership

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Five Star Holding, a leader in sustainable packaging solutions, announced that it has acquired the Cascades Flexible Packaging division of Cascades Inc. (TSX:CAS), a Canadian company that offers sustainable solutions for packaging and hygiene needs across North America. The acquired Flexible Packaging division supplies printed films and related towel and tissue packaging primarily to customers in Canada and the United States.

Five Star Holding

Five Star Holding

Under the terms of the agreement Five Star will continue to supply Cascades Inc. and will assume the operations of the extrusion and printing operations in Mississauga Canada. This expansion allows Five Star to provide unmatched supply reliability for its customers in Canada and extends its strategic cross-border supply strategy, following the acquisition of Anduro manufacturing in Honduras, to ensure high-quality, cost-effective supply alternatives for its large U.S. based CPG customers with activities outside of the U.S.

"We look forward to welcoming the team at Cascades Flexible Packaging to the Five Star family," said Alex Huis In 'T Veld, CEO of Five Star. "There was an immediate connection between our teams around manufacturing culture and shared focus on quality and safety. This acquisition will accelerate our growth in sustainability focused packaging for consumer, food and beverage markets in Canada and throughout North America."

Five Star was represented by Nixon Peabody as legal advisor and EY as its accounting and tax advisor.

About the Five Star Family of Companies
Polytex | StarPak | Superbag | FreshPak | Anduro

We are a group of companies that manufacture and design a broad range of flexible packaging, printed films, and sustainability programs focused on Pet Care, Food & Beverage, and Consumer & Industrial markets. We provide Fortune 500 consumer packaged goods companies and large national retailers with packaging solutions that enhance their brands, support their green house gas reduction goals, and ensure their certainty of supply. Our operations are centrally located in Houston, Texas with additional manufacturing locations in Canada, Mexico and Honduras, all vertically integrated from extrusion and recycling through printing and converting allowing us to provide unmatched quality, innovation, and certainty of supply.

Contact Information

Tim White
twhite@fivestarmanagement.com
346-701-7024

.

SOURCE: Five Star Holding



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/five-star-holding-acquires-cascades-flexible-packaging-plant-in-canada-1084446

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
