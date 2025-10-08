Falcon Chambers: Emily Windsor Named Property and Housing Junior of the Year at the Legal 500 Bar Awards 2025

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Emily Windsor has been named Property and Housing Junior of the Year at the Legal 500 Bar Awards 2025, recognising her achievements in the field of property litigation.

The Legal 500 Bar Awards celebrate excellence across England and Wales, honouring barristers, chambers, and clerking teams in each practice area. Winners are selected through extensive research and feedback from more than 300,000 clients, peers, and instructing solicitors, as well as in-depth analysis by a team of over 25 researchers. The judge panel is led by Legal 500 Global Bar Editor Will Tolcher and Deputy Bar Editor Charlotte Meredith.

The award ceremony, held in London, brought together leading practitioners from across the Bar. Windsor's recognition in the Property and Housing category highlights her track record in delivering strong results for clients in complex commercial and agricultural property disputes.

"I'm delighted to have received this award," said Windsor. "And very grateful for all the support from my colleagues at Falcon Chambers and the instructing solicitors I work with."

Emily Windsor's practice encompasses all aspects of property litigation. She appears regularly in the High Court, County Courts, and specialist tribunals.

The Legal 500 Guide 2025 commends Windsor for her "encyclopaedic knowledge of property law" and her "razor-sharp advocacy delivered with precision".

The full winners' list is here.

About Falcon Chambers

Falcon Chambers is a leading set of barristers' chambers specialising exclusively in property law. With 14 King's Counsel and 33 junior barristers, Falcon Chambers advises and represents clients in all areas of property litigation, including commercial property, residential landlord and tenant, agricultural law, real property disputes, and telecommunications. The chambers is consistently ranked as a top-tier set by both Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500. Website: www.falcon-chambers.com

About Emily Windsor

Emily Windsor is a barrister at Falcon Chambers specialising in property litigation and arbitration, with particular expertise in commercial property disputes and agricultural holdings. She holds an MA in Jurisprudence from Worcester College, Oxford, and was called to the Bar in 1996.

