CSR Talent Group: Bite-Sized Briefing With True Impact

Tool to measure social impact.
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Join Us!
Our Bite-Sized Briefing with True Impact
Join us to get up to speed on how our partner True Impact's social impact measurement platform helps purpose-driven companies and their nonprofit partners measure, maximize, and report on the results of their philanthropy, whether through grants, donations, volunteering, or in-kind giving.
Thursday, October 9th, 1 - 1:30 pm ET
REGISTER HERE
Social Measurement with Gabe Cohen of True Impact
