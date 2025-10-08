CSR Talent Group: Bite-Sized Briefing With True Impact

Tool to measure social impact.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Join Us!

Our Bite-Sized Briefing with True Impact

Join us to get up to speed on how our partner True Impact's social impact measurement platform helps purpose-driven companies and their nonprofit partners measure, maximize, and report on the results of their philanthropy, whether through grants, donations, volunteering, or in-kind giving.

Thursday, October 9th, 1 - 1:30 pm ET

REGISTER HERE



Social Measurement with Gabe Cohen of True Impact

