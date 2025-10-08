Anzeige
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
08.10.2025 20:38 Uhr
CSR Talent Group: Bite-Sized Briefing With True Impact

Tool to measure social impact.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Join Us!

Our Bite-Sized Briefing with True Impact

Join us to get up to speed on how our partner True Impact's social impact measurement platform helps purpose-driven companies and their nonprofit partners measure, maximize, and report on the results of their philanthropy, whether through grants, donations, volunteering, or in-kind giving.

Thursday, October 9th, 1 - 1:30 pm ET

REGISTER HERE


Social Measurement with Gabe Cohen of True Impact

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CSR Talent Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CSR Talent Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/csr-talent-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CSR Talent Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/csr-talent-group-bite-sized-briefing-with-true-impact-1084658

