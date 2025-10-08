Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Kudos®, a leading employee recognition and rewards platform, has been named a Champion on the 2025 Data Quadrant Awards, presented by Info-Tech Research Group, a McLean & Company organization.

The Data Quadrant Awards celebrates excellence in product features and functionality, highlighting a commitment to quality and innovation.

"We are deeply honored to be named a Champion in Info-Tech's 2025 Data Quadrant Awards for Rewards & Recognition software," said Muni Boga, President, CEO, and Co-Founder of Kudos. "This distinction is especially meaningful because it's grounded in real user experience. This award validates our continuous focus on delivering a platform that is not only feature-rich and reliable but also responsive, trustworthy, and beloved by our global customer base."

"Software solutions that earn a Champion placement in Info-Tech's Data Quadrant demonstrate not only strong product capabilities but also high satisfaction across support, ease of implementation, and vendor relationships," says William Howard, a Practice Lead at McLean & Company, a division of Info-Tech Research Group specializing in HR research and advisory. "Kudos is part of 2025's top employee recognition solutions ranked by users for helping organizations strengthen culture and performance."

Kudos enables organizations in more than 140 countries in fostering high-performing, people-first cultures through meaningful recognition. Its platform combines peer-to-peer appreciation and rewards with tools for internal communication, milestone celebrations, gamified incentives, and real-time reporting, making it one of the most effective and admin-friendly solutions in the market.

About Kudos

Kudos is a leading employee recognition and rewards platform that helps organizations build stronger cultures by celebrating achievements, fostering connection, and driving employee engagement.

Kudos has reimagined how organizations approach recognition, internal communications, and employee milestones. By empowering teams with flexible tools like automated celebrations, real-time insights, and powerful rewards budget management, organizations can introduce and scale meaningful recognition programs while reducing administrative effort.

Organizations in over 140 countries trust Kudos to create workplace cultures where employees feel seen, valued, and inspired to do their best work.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the world's fastest growing information technology research and advisory company, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals.

It produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. Info-Tech partners closely with IT teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Learn more at www.infotech.com.

