Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown" or the "Company"), a leader in AI Agentic Frameworks and Observability tools, is thrilled to announce a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: USS) ("Uniserve"), a provider of managed IT, cloud, and data centre services with a 30-year operating history and over 10,000 businesses served. This strategic partnership positions Railtown to deliver its cutting-edge AI solutions to Uniserve's extensive network of approximately 3,000 small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers, significantly expanding Railtown's market reach and impact.

Partnership Overview

The collaboration integrates Railtown's advanced AI Agentic Frameworks and Observability tools with Uniserve's robust infrastructure, comprised of Data Centre solutions, ISP services, and Managed IT Services. This partnership enables Railtown to deploy scalable, cost-effective AI solutions tailored for SMEs, addressing the growing demand for modernization through the incorporation of AI agentic tools to maintain competitive relevance in a rapidly changing global marketplace.

Uniserve plans to increase its GPU compute capacity as its existing customer base begins the adoption of these types of agentic solutions in their day-to-day business operations.

By accessing Uniserve's established SME client base and national infrastructure, Railtown can rapidly scale and deploy its AI tools, empowering Canadian businesses to enhance their efficiency and competitiveness by providing them the foundational elements to build and deploy Agentic AI into their workflows and product offerings.

This partnership unlocks significant growth opportunities for Railtown by providing access to a market segment of Canadian businesses that are facilitated through Uniserve's management services. Railtown's AI tools will enable Uniserve's SME clients to implement modernization strategies, driving operational improvements and deepening Railtown's position as a key player in Canada's AI ecosystem.

Strategic Benefits for Railtown

Expanded Market Access: Railtown gains direct access to Uniserve's 3,000 SME customers, amplifying the reach of its AI Agentic Frameworks and Observability tools.

Scalable Deployment: Uniserve's infrastructure supports the rapid deployment of Railtown's AI solutions tailored to SME needs.

Revenue Growth Potential: This partnership is a further addition to Railtown's strategy of developing and growing its compute centric revenue pipeline.

Strengthened Market Position: Collaborating with Uniserve reinforces Railtown's leadership in delivering practical AI solutions, enhancing its reputation as a trusted partner for Canadian businesses.

Driving SME Innovation

By combining Railtown's AI expertise with Uniserve's established infrastructure and client relationships, the partnership is poised to deliver transformative AI solutions that address the unique needs of SMEs. These solutions will help businesses streamline operations, improve margins, and compete more effectively in a rapidly evolving market.

Cory Brandolini, CEO of Railtown, stated: "Partnering with Uniserve is a meaningful step forward in bringing accessibility to our AI Agentic Frameworks and Observability tools to the vast long tail SME audience. This collaboration not only accelerates the adoption of our technology but also positions Railtown's products to be a key technical layer at the forefront of driving AI compute resources and part of Canada's AI innovation ecosystem. Shared compute revenue streams will vastly out preform traditional SAAS models."

Kwin Grauer, Chairman and Interim CEO of Uniserve, added: "Railtown's AI solutions enable us to enhance our service offerings and deliver cutting-edge technology to our SME customers, meeting the growing demand for AI-driven modernization. This will also serve as a natural kickoff point to build our GPU compute capacity to serve the growing need among our customers for these types of solutions for their business needs."

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown develops AI Agentic Frameworks and Observability tools designed to empower businesses to build, deploy, and manage AI solutions efficiently, driving innovation and growth.

About Uniserve Communications Corporation

Uniserve (TSXV: USS) provides IT solutions, including Data Centre Solutions, Managed IT Services, and Business Internet, through its offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Waterloo, serving approximately 3,000 SME customers.

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/railtown-ai/

SUBSCRIBE FOR INVESTOR NEWS

Click here to receive our latest investor news alerts.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Cory Brandolini"

Cory Brandolini, Chief Executive Officer

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269680

SOURCE: Railtown AI Technologies Inc.