Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
08.10.2025 21:03 Uhr
Shields Harper & Co: Shields Harper and Co. Acquires Convenience Store Fixtures

MARTINEZ, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / SHC today announced it has completed the acquisition of Convenience Store Fixtures, based in Riverside, California.

CSF, founded nearly 30 years ago, has been a trusted brand and dominant player in the convenience store foodservice equipment industry. From coolers to counters, and fryers to soda machines, CSF delivers the products and services that keep convenience stores on the front foot. With nationwide coverage and highly experienced installer teams, CSF is proud to count brands like Chevron ExtraMile and Arco AM/PM as part of the family. Under the direction of former owner Wayne Sinclair, the CSF team will continue to operate from their headquarters in Riverside, CA.

Founded in 1917, SHC is a leader in fueling equipment, retail automation, foodservice equipment, managed inventory, and EV charging solutions. SHC currently has 8 locations, providing nationwide distribution coverage."This acquisition fits our strategy of offering a high-quality, whole-site solution under one roof. We're grateful to add another world-class brand that shares our values and passion for those we serve", said SHC President Niazi Alzouhbi.

Contact Information

Terri Mierkey
Marketing Manager
tmierkey@shieldsharper.com
5106724263

Niazi Alzouhbi
President
nalzouhbi@shieldsharper.com

SOURCE: Shields Harper & Co



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/shields-harper-and-co.-shc-acquires-convenience-store-fixtures-csf-1084653

