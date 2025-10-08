National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship Names Michael A. Baston of Cuyahoga Community College Entrepreneurial President of the Year

CARY, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), North America's leading advocate for entrepreneurship education and programming for community and technical colleges, has named Michael Baston, J.D., Ed.D., of Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) as the 2025 recipient of its Entrepreneurial President of the Year award.

Under President Michael Baston's leadership, the college has developed 24 new employer-aligned programs since 2022 in high-growth sectors such as advanced manufacturing, clean energy, health care, and AI. Through its partnerships with local businesses and public agencies, Tri-C has established itself as one of the region's major talent pipelines and a hub for 21st-century workforce development.

"Tri-C is Ohio's oldest and largest community college serving 40,000 students annually. President Baston has cultivated pathways that bridge education and employment," said Rebecca Corbin, president and CEO of NACCE. "With 94 percent of credit students and 98 percent of non-credit students either entering the workforce, continuing their education, or pursuing advanced credentials, Tri-C has demonstrated a powerful return on its entrepreneurial mission and investment."

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from NACCE. This award is a testament to the talent and tenacity of the students, faculty, staff, and community partners of Cuyahoga Community College. Together, we are building pathways that transform potential into prosperity and ensure that our region is prepared for the future of work. Entrepreneurship in higher education is about more than creating businesses - it's about creating opportunities," said President Baston, a member of the NACCE Board of Directors.

About Michael Baston

Before joining Tri-C, Baston served as president of Rockland Community College in New York where he pioneered the college's pivot to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also served as vice president for Student Affairs and associate provost at LaGuardia Community College. He earned his B.S. from Iona University, his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School, and his Ed.D. in Executive Leadership from St. John Fisher University.

About NACCE

NACCE is an organization of educators, administrators, presidents, and entrepreneurs focused on igniting entrepreneurship in their communities and campuses. NACCE has two goals: to empower college leaders to approach the business of running a community college with an entrepreneurial mindset; and to grow the community college's role in supporting job creation and entrepreneurs in local ecosystems. In 2023, NACCE acquired the SkillPointe technology platform, a free career exploration tool providing information and support for in-demand skilled trades jobs and business startups. Visit: www.nacce.com .

About Tri-C

Tri-C opened in 1963 as Ohio's first community college and offers the lowest tuition in the state. The college has provided high-quality, affordable education and programs to more than 1.2 million community members, fueling economic growth and meeting workforce needs throughout Northeast Ohio. Tri-C is among the top institutions in the nation in conferring associate degrees. Visit: tri-c.edu .

