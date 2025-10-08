Anzeige
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Results After-Market on Thursday, October 23, 2025

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBH) ("Avidbank Holdings") announced today that it will release third quarter 2025 earnings results on Thursday, October 23, 2025, after the market closes. Upon release, investors may access a copy of the earnings results on the Avidbank website at www.avidbank.com under About Us, Investor Relations.

Avidbank Holdings will host a conference call on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) / 8:00 a.m. (PDT) to discuss its third quarter 2025 results. Investors may call in by dialing (800) 715-9871 within the US and +1(646) 307-1963 for all other locations. The conference ID number is 6048183. Participants may also pre-register for the conference by navigating to https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/814049300. Access detail will be provided via email upon completion of registration.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the link on Avidbank's website at www.avidbank.com under About Us, Investor Relations. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of October 24, 2025 through the Investor Relations section of Avidbank's website.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, fund finance, and real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.

Contact: Patrick Oakes
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
408-200-7390
IR@avidbank.com

SOURCE: Avidbank Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/avidbank-holdings-inc.-to-announce-third-quarter-2025-earnings-resul-1084682

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
