FM Marketing LLC: Women's Cancer Center of Nevada Debuted New State-of-the-Art Headquarters

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Women's Cancer Center of Nevada (WCCN), the largest group of gynecologic oncologists in Nevada and the only one with a full-time research staff and open protocols that advance women's cancer science and treatment, debuted their new state-of-the-art headquarters in Las Vegas.

The new $10 mil building will help improve care by shortening wait times, improving diagnoses and letting patients and physicians build stronger bonds.

"This new locale will improve patient care in the short term by allowing more clinical trials, longer patient visits and in the longer term by attracting more top-flight doctors to serve our community," Spirtos said.

The medical building is the first newly constructed building in the Las Vegas Medical District since the opening of the Kirk Kerkorian UNLV School of Medicine in Oct. 2022.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley and Councilman Brian Knudsen spoke about Women's Cancer Center of Nevada's impact in the Southern Nevada community during the ceremony.

Women's Cancer Center of Nevada occupies the entire second floor of the new three-story building. The building also houses Saguaro Surgical Center on the first floor and the Saguaro Medical Group occupying the third floor.

The center is running trials for several treatments involving up to 47 people. Some trials last months, some years and others continue indefinitely. This represents the highest number of clinical trials for women's cancers in the State of Nevada.

Spirtos founded the center in 1998 as a full-member research institution in the Gynecologic Oncology Group, a National Cancer Institute-sponsored co-operative. This connection has let the center and its patients tap research protocols generally available only outside of Nevada.

"Our surgeons are pioneers in research and ready for any challenge for both patients and their families," added Spirtos.

Over the years, The Women's Cancer Center of Nevada has grown to several doctors, including:

CEO, Founder Nick M. Spirtos, M.D.

Co-Founder, Director Geoffrey C. Hsieh, M.D.

Aimee C. Fleury, M.D., MPH

Natalie S. Gould, M.D.

Alexandra Spirtos, M.D.

Spirtos, the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners' president since 2023, remains a fierce advocate for patient safety and has worked to increase Nevada's number of licensed physicians and medical care providers.

ABOUT WOMEN'S CANCER CENTER OF NEVADA

The Women's Cancer Center is a recognized leader in the fight against gynecological cancers including ovarian, breast and uterine cancer. As a full member in the Gynecologic Oncology Group, we offer both standard approaches and clinical trials for those who qualify. Visit https://wccenter.com/ to learn more about the center.

