ACCESS Newswire
08.10.2025 21:26 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Groundswell's Rural Renaissance Roadshow to Kick Off With Celebration of Rural Communities Featuring Nashville Musician Jervis Campbell

AUBURN, AL / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / The Auburn/Opelika community will play host to an exciting kickoff event as acclaimed Nashville-based singer-songwriter Jervis Campbell takes the stage at Auburn University's Alfa Pavilion on November 10, setting the tone for Groundswell's 2025 Rural Renaissance Roadshow. This highly anticipated gathering will bring together 200 leaders and innovators from across the region to share knowledge, forge partnerships, and fuel the growth of hard-working rural communities.

The event will also feature food, yard games, and the chance to connect with neighbors and national leaders alike. A highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the 2025 Rural Power Champion Awards, honoring extraordinary leaders whose work exemplifies the courage, vision, and commitment that define rural America - proving how local leadership can spark lasting change and inspire communities nationwide.

Following the awards, attendees will be invited to join a panel discussion with the honorees, offering a powerful look at their vision for building stronger communities through local leadership.

"We're kicking off the Roadshow with praise, music, and celebration," said Michelle Moore, CEO of Groundswell. "Jervis Campbell's performance will open the evening with a spirit of joy, followed by the Rural Power Awards, which will honor the extraordinary local leaders whose work inspires us all. Together, they'll set the stage for three transformative days of great connections and shared purpose."

The Rural Renaissance Roadshow is designed to inspire and equip participants to build strong, locally led futures. Attendees will gain practical tools and connections vital for driving positive change in their hometowns through a dynamic mix of keynote inspiration, educational workshops, and hands-on sessions. Special focus will be given to opportunities for funding, financing, and technical support - linking leaders with the resources they need for sustainable development.

The 2025 Rural Renaissance Roadshow is a catalyst for getting good stuff done. Local leaders, entrepreneurs, and advocates are encouraged to attend, connect, and bring new ideas and resources back to their communities.

Learn more and register for the 2025 Rural Renaissance Roadshow at RuralRenaissance.com.

Contact Information

Alicia B. Hill
Associate Manager of Marketing & Communications
alicia.hill@groundswell.org
(706) 881-2740

.

SOURCE: Groundswell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/groundswells-rural-renaissance-roadshow-to-kick-off-with-celebration-of-rural-communities-1084685

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
