Commencement Bank: Community Banking Advocate John E. Manolides Named to ICBA Federal Delegate Board

TACOMA, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) announced that John E. Manolides, Chief Executive Officer of Commencement Bank, Tacoma, Wash., was elected to the ICBA Federal Delegate Board. ICBA is the nation's voice for community banks.

"We live in a society where big business, monopolization, and consolidation are often prioritized over small business and local economies," said John E. Manolides. "But with small business being responsible for roughly 43% of our nation's GDP, preservation of community banks, whose focus is to serve these businesses, is vital to our local and national economies. It is not just an honor to serve on the ICBA's Federal Delegate Board, it is my responsibility as a community bank leader."

In addition to helping shape and advocate ICBA's national policy positions and programs, Manolides' duties include grassroots engagement, member recruitment efforts, and making sure community bankers in Washington state have a voice in ICBA's work in Washington DC.

ICBA is the only national organization dedicated exclusively to promoting the interests of locally operated community banks and savings institutions. With trusted financial expertise and high-quality customer service as their hallmarks, community banks offer best-in class financial services for millions of consumers, small businesses and agricultural enterprises.

"John is an esteemed community leader and a passionate champion for our industry," said ICBA Chairman Jack Hopkins, president and CEO of CorTrust Bank in Sioux Falls, S.D. "We are fortunate to have John's voice and vision on our Federal Delegate Board, where his experience and insights will help advance our mission in service to the nation's community banks."

John E. Manolides, Commencement Bank CEO and Washington's Delegate to the ICBA Federal Delegate Board

About Commencement Bank

Commencement Bank, headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, was formed in 2006 to provide traditional, reliable, and sustainable banking in Pierce, South King, Thurston counties and the surrounding areas. Their team of banking experts focuses on personal attention, flexible service, and building strong relationships with customers through state-of-the-art technology as well as traditional delivery systems. As a local bank, Commencement Bank is deeply committed to the community. For more information, please visit www.commencementbank.com . For information related to the trading of CBWA, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation's community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.

As local and trusted sources of credit, America's community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers' financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA's website at icba.org.

