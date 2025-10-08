Jasper, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Tourism Jasper is thrilled to announce the return of the Jasper Dark Sky Festival, a world-renowned, cosmic celebration of astronomy, adventure, and awe-inspiring night skies. Set against the backdrop of the earth's largest accessible dark sky preserve, this year's festival is celebrating its 15th year and runs from October 17-26, 2025. The festival will feature an incredible lineup of astronomy experts, space-themed experiences, and signature events that highlight Jasper's exceptional stargazing opportunities.

The festival invites visitors to explore the wonder of the cosmos through interactive programming, from telescope viewings and photography workshops to engaging talks from leading scientists and space professionals.

"The Jasper Dark Sky Festival has become a beacon for travelers seeking to connect with both science and nature in a unique way," said Tyler Riopel, CEO of Tourism Jasper. "With the unmatched beauty of Jasper's skies and a program designed to spark curiosity and wonder, this year's festival is poised to be our most memorable yet. It's an invitation to power down, look up, and experience the universe at its absolute best."

The 2025 festival promises an expanded lineup of captivating events and experiences, designed to inspire and foster a deeper connection with the night sky. Highlights of the milestone celebration include:

Keynote Speakers: Celebrated astronomers, astronauts, and science communicators share insights that bring the mysteries of the universe to life. This year's program features former Canadian astronaut Robert Thirsk reflecting on his adventures in space.

Drone Show - The Flight of the Swifts: On Saturday, October 25, 2025, a large-scale drone performance will feature dynamic 3D light formations showcasing breathtaking visual narratives in the night sky. Prior to the drone show, renowned Canadian alt-pop artist TALK will perform a special live set. Both events are free of charge.

Guided Telescope Viewings: During the second weekend at Lake Annette, astronomers from the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) will be on site to share their knowledge and assist participants in viewing distant galaxies, nebulae, and planets under some of the darkest skies in Canada.

Astrophotography Workshops: Professional photographers offer instruction and techniques for capturing the Milky Way and Jasper's striking nightscapes.

Family-Friendly Activities: Sciencefest is a highly interactive show presented by TELUS World of Science Edmonton. A local street performer and science team will dazzle the audience with demonstrations featuring explosions, flying objects, and more.

ᐸᐦᑭᓯᒧᐣ PAHKISIMON (Cree for sunset): On October 24, 2025, this event begins just before sunset with a ceremonial tipi raising followed by teachings, hand-drumming, and song by Warrior Women. As the sun sets, storytellers and dancers will welcome in the starry night.

Night Hikes & Wilderness Experiences: Guided excursions combine astronomy with the experience of Jasper's trails and wildlife by moonlight.

Star Sessions: An exclusive dining and stargazing experience atop Whistlers Mountain, accessible via the Jasper SkyTram, with expert interpretation from The Jasper Planetarium's astronomy team.

Jasper's Dark Sky Preserve designation, awarded by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, ensures minimal light pollution and provides visitors with an unparalleled celestial experience. Each year, the festival draws astronomy enthusiasts, families, and travelers from around the globe to immerse themselves in this rare combination of science, culture, and natural beauty.

Visitors can find the full schedule of events and book tickets at: jasperdarksky.travel.





