Truist Championship Commits To Drive Lasting Impact Through Community Initiatives Beginning in 2026

NORTHAMPTON, MA AND CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Truist

The Truist Championship, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) and Quail Hollow Club today announced a series of community-focused initiatives that will launch alongside the tournament's return to Charlotte in 2026, reinforcing the event's commitment to making a lasting impact on the region during tournament week and beyond. One of nine Signature Events on the PGA TOUR schedule, the Truist Championship returns to Quail Hollow Club, May 5-10, 2026.

The announcement was held at the Foundation For the Carolinas, next to Truist's headquarters in Charlotte, with Truist Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers, Truist Championship Executive Director Adam Sperling, Quail Hollow Club President Johnny Harris, Truist Chief Consumer and Small Business Officer Dontá L. Wilson, Truist North Carolina West regional President Travis Rhodes and was emceed by lead voice of CBS Sports Jim Nantz. Plans were unveiled that highlight the tournament's focus on honoring Charlotte's history, empowering youth, strengthening community connections and supporting local businesses.

Key announcements included:

Truist Tuesday - The Truist Championship will debut Truist Tuesday , a new monthly spotlight series designed to support and promote local organizations aiming to improve the community. The inaugural Truist Tuesday will take place on Tuesday of tournament week (May 5, 2026) and will honor Charlotte native and golf pioneer Charles Sifford through a matching grant in partnership with the Trail of History, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, culminating in the unveiling of a statue dedicated to his legacy.

Birdies for Better - As a new charitable initiative tied to tournament play, beginning on November 12, 2025 Birdies for Better invites fans and donors to support area nonprofits by making a contribution to the charity of their choice leading into the Truist Championship. In addition, individuals will submit a guess for the total number of birdies recorded during the tournament for a chance to win exclusive prizes* Non-profit organizations are encouraged to register and will receive 100% of all funds raised through Birdies for Better Program, and may be eligible to receive a portion of funds from the tournament's $100,000 bonus pool. (Charity Registration Link: https://registrations.pgatourhq.com/forms/bfbtruist/ )

Access, Opportunity and Development Summit - Launching in fall 2026, this three-day event will bring together community partners, amateur golf programs, and local institutions for mentoring, networking, golf exhibitions, and professional development programming designed to expand access and opportunities through the game of golf.

Small Business Support - The Truist Championship also announced a commitment to highlight and support small businesses during tournament week, creating opportunities for local vendors to showcase their work on the grounds of Quail Hollow Club.

"The Truist Championship is more than a world-class golf event - it's a platform to bring people together and create meaningful impact throughout Charlotte," said Sperling. "Through initiatives like Birdies for Better and our celebration of pioneers such as Charles Sifford, we are proud to partner with Truist, Quail Hollow Club, and the city of Charlotte to ensure this tournament leaves a lasting legacy that extends far beyond the competition inside the ropes."

"At Truist, everything we do begins with our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities, and the Truist Championship brings that purpose to life," Rogers said. "Building on the success of the inaugural Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, and in partnership with the Quail Hollow Club and the PGA TOUR, we are delighted to bring this incredible tournament home to Charlotte. This impactful event will strengthen community connections, support local businesses, empower youth through access and development opportunities, honor Charlotte's rich history, and create meaningful and memorable experiences."

"We applaud Truist and the Truist Championship for the creation of these programs. The ability of professional golf to drive a positive impact for the community has always been part of what makes the events, and the game, so special," said Harris.

The Truist Championship has been an official PGA TOUR event since 2003 and since its inception, the tournament has raised more than $32.5 million for charitable organizations for local and regional non-profit organizations.

For more information about the Truist Championship and its community initiatives, please visit www.truistchampionship.com.

About Truist Championship

The Truist Championship has been an official PGA TOUR event since 2003, contested annually at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. One of nine Signature Events on the 2026 PGA TOUR schedule, the Truist Championship features one of the premier fields in golf playing for a $20 million purse, with past champions such as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy (4), Max Homa (2), Rickie Fowler and others adding to the tournament's lore over two decades and counting. Since its inception, the event has generated over $32.5 million for local and regional charities. For more information, please visit TruistChampionship.com.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of June 30, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

About Quail Hollow Club

On April 13, 1959, James J. Harris hosted a meeting at Morrocroft Farm that marked the Club's formal beginning. On December 18, 1959, the twenty-one Founders of the Club executed its Certificate of Incorporation, which was filed on January 4, 1960, officially constituting Quail Hollow Club. The Course and the Clubhouse are located at 3700 Gleneagles Road in Charlotte, NC. Quail Hollow Club has what is considered by many to be one of the finest courses in the southeastern United States. The course was originally designed by famed golf course architect George Cobb in 1961 to capture the beauty as well as challenging terrain of the Piedmont region. In the intervening years, the course has undergone a series of improvements, including modifications to several holes by Arnold Palmer in 1986, and a redesign by Tom Fazio in 1997. Quail Hollow has been the site of the Kemper Open (1969-1979), World Seniors Invitational (1980-1989), the Truist Championship (2003- ), the PGA Championship (2017 & 2025), and the Presidents Cup (2022). Quail Hollow Club strives to bring the world's best golfers to the Carolinas.

* No Purchase Necessary. Donation will not increase chance of winning. Starts 11/12/25 09:00 AMET, Ends 05/05/26 5:00 PM ET. Must be legal residents of the fifty (50) United States (excluding New York), eighteen (18) years of age or older to enter. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Void where prohibited by law. See Official Rules at [https://www.truistchampionship.com/birdies/26truist-birdies-for-better-official-rules-100525.pdf]. Sponsored by PGA TOUR Charities.

