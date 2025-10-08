Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 8 octobre/October 2025) - Panther Minerals Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every forty (40) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 1,274,772 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on October 10, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Panther Minerals Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour chaque quarante (40) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 1 274 772 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 10 octobre 2025. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: Le 14 OCT 2025 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: Le 14 OCT 2025 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: Le 14 OCT 2025 Symbol/Symbole: PURR NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 69867J 20 4 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA69867J 20 4 8 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 69867J105/CA69867J1057

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)