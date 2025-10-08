Coppernico Metals: More Sampling at High-Grade Copper Project in Peru for the Coming Drill Program
© 2025 Swiss Resource Capital
Coppernico Metals: More Sampling at High-Grade Copper Project in Peru for the Coming Drill Program
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|22:46
|Coppernico Metals: More Sampling at High-Grade Copper Project in Peru for the Coming Drill Program
|Coppernico Metals: More Sampling at High-Grade Copper Project in Peru for the Coming Drill Program
► Artikel lesen
|25.09.
|Coppernico Metals Inc: Coppernico extends Sombrero option
|25.09.
|Coppernico Metals Inc.: Coppernico Amends Option Agreement at Sombrero to Advance Drill Permits
|VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX: COPR, OTCQB: CPPMF, FSE: 9I3) ("Coppernico" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary...
► Artikel lesen
|04.09.
|Coppernico Metals Inc.: Coppernico Channel Samples 52 m of 1.06% Copper at Sombrero in Peru
|VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX: COPR, OTCQB: CPPMF, FSE: 9I3) ("Coppernico" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary...
► Artikel lesen
|18.08.
|Coppernico Metals Inc: Coppernico director Jennings steps down
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|COPPERNICO METALS INC
|0,141
|0,00 %