Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") reports that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, originally scheduled for October 7, 2025, was convened but adjourned due to the absence of a quorum. The meeting has been adjourned until November 6, 2025 at 2:00 pm (Eastern Time) and will be held by teleconference or via the following TEAMS link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NDA5ZjYzOGEtM2FmMy00NzY4LThiNGYtNzVlOWZhYWFjMGU0%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2241671ccb-7db7-4cde-b54e-d777886cb714%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22fa73e394-936d-4cbf-a9f0-059ebb2070e3%22%7d.

During the period of the adjournment, the Company will continue to solicit votes from its shareholders with respect to the proposals set forth in E-Power's Management Proxy Circular, dated September 2, 2025. All Shareholders who have not yet voted their Shares are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 2, 2025 are eligible to vote at the adjourned meeting.

All proxies previously submitted by shareholders will continue to be valid at the adjourned meeting. Accordingly, Shareholders who have submitted a proxy will not be required to submit any additional material.

The Notice and Management Proxy Circular for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the Form of Proxy, and a form to request financial statements made available to Shareholders and filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile is also available on the Company's website.

About E-Power

E-Power Resources Inc. is a Québec Corporation based in Montréal and focused on battery minerals exploration in Québec. The Company is currently advancing two projects; the Tetepisca property, located in the North Shore region of the Province and the Turgeon property located in the Abitibi region adjacent to the Ontario border. The Company's priority target is flake graphite on the Tetepsica Property. The Turgeon property is located in the prolific Abitibi gold and base metal mining district and the Company is evaluating Turgeon primarily for its copper-zinc and gold potential.

For more information about E-Power Resources Inc., please visit the Company website at: https://e-powerresources.com/.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269713

SOURCE: E-Power Resources