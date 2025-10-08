Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Nick Waddell, Founder, Cantech Letter, and other members, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Listings, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the 2025 Cantech Letter Conference ("Conference") in Toronto.





The Cantech Investment Conference, in partnership with the TMX Group and Angad Capital, is one the largest gathering for Capital Markets professionals engaged in the technology sector. The Conference is recognized as Canada's foremost technology investment event, and places a strong emphasis on publicly listed companies, providing them with a premier platform to showcase their achievements and future prospects. This dynamic Conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, featuring cutting-edge product demonstrations and direct engagement with industry leaders. The Conference will also feature engaging panel discussions with industry experts, offering insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities within the tech sector.

For more than fifteen years, Cantech Letter has partnered with dozens of Canadian investment banks to bring investors the latest research on companies in the innovation sectors.

