Prevention Is Powerful: Kolter Homes Residents Are Reducing Biological Age Through Innovative Fitness Technology

Kolter Homes and EGYM Partnership Drives Proven Wellness Results Across Kolter Communities

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / As Active Aging Week celebrates the benefits of staying active, Kolter Homes, a leading home builder, is demonstrating how prevention through exercise can transform lives. Across Kolter communities, residents are achieving measurable health improvements with the help of advanced strength training technology from EGYM, the global leader in smart fitness solutions.

Kolter Homes' exclusive partnership with EGYM equips its fitness centers with Smart Strength systems that guide residents through safe, efficient, and personalized workouts. The technology automatically adjusts resistance, tracks progress, and monitors improvements in biological age, a measure of the body's functional health compared to calendar years.

Community-Wide Results

Since introducing EGYM, Kolter Homes communities have seen remarkable adoption and measurable impact:

Over 4,100 residents have completed at least three workouts since launch.

In the last six months, 2,581 residents have actively trained with EGYM.

Across all Cresswind locations, residents log an average of 42 check-ins per community each day.

Residents are seeing strength gains up to 25 percent and BioAge reductions of 5 to 11 years.

Participation is nearly equal among women and men across all five Cresswind locations.

Community Highlights

At Cresswind Lakewood Ranch, nearly 200 residents train monthly, showing long-term adoption since 2021, with an average BioAge reduction of 5.5 years.

At PGA Village Verano, more than 2,300 residents have joined the program, achieving 25 percent strength gains and an average BioAge decrease of 11.5 years, the strongest results across all sites.

At Cresswind Palm Beach, nearly one in five residents are active monthly users, achieving 20 percent strength gains and an average BioAge reduction of 8 years.

At Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes, 26 percent of residents actively train monthly, with an average 10-year BioAge reduction that embodies the brand's "Live Better, Longer" philosophy.

At Cresswind Wesley Chapel, the newest community to feature EGYM, 31 percent of residents have adopted the system within six months, seeing BioAge reductions of up to 11 years.

Mission-Aligned Wellness

The success of EGYM within Kolter communities reflects the company's broader commitment to lifestyle-driven wellness built around the pillars of Fitness, Relationships, Education, and Entertainment, the foundation of its "Set Yourself FREE" philosophy.

Fitness: Residents are stronger, healthier, and biologically younger.

Relationships: Up to one-third of residents are working out together, creating shared wellness experiences.

Education: With an average of 1,330 monthly active users across sites, residents are applying what they've learned through the EGYM ecosystem.

Entertainment: Fitness has become a daily habit, with 42 check-ins per site, per day, demonstrating consistency and enjoyment.

"Partnering with EGYM allows us to bring a level of fitness innovation rarely seen in residential communities," said Mark LaClaire, Director of Lifestyle for Kolter Homes. "Our residents are not only getting stronger, they are becoming healthier, more confident, and more connected. The results speak for themselves and show how wellness can truly become part of everyday life."

Kolter Homes' partnership with EGYM provides residents access to a scientifically backed, results-driven fitness experience that promotes longevity, vitality, and connection across Cresswind active adult communities and select Kolter Homes communities, a powerful example of how the company continues to build homes and lifestyles Built Around You.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

