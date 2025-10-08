Global Education (GEDU): GEDU Group to Become Largest Foreign Education Investor in India

MUMBAI, India , Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading UK education business GEDU Global Education has announced that it will become the largest foreign direct investor in Indian education by investing a further £200 million over the next three years, creating 1,500 jobs.

The announcement was made during the visit to Mumbai by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who is in India to demonstrate the significant benefits of the recently signed UK-India Free Trade Agreement and of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which place significant emphasis on education and its critical role in achieving the potential of the UK-India partnership.

GEDU has already invested £25 million in setting up: a campus in GIFT City, Gujarat, where it is an approved infrastructure and solutions provider; a 600-staff strong Global Centre of Excellence in Noida; and the Lokmani higher education institution in Uttar Pradesh, established by GEDU Founder, Dr Rana, to provide higher education in rural India as a charity.

The expansion plans announced today include a partnership with the renowned Queen Elizabeth's School, Barnet, through which a branch school will be opened in the National Capital Region in August next year. A second school, in another Indian city, will follow by 2028.

Also announced today was the intention to develop GEDU Global Education City in the National Capital Region, which will become an international hub housing campuses for UK universities.

GEDU Group CEO, Dr Vishwajeet Rana, who is in Mumbai as part of the UK Prime Minister's delegation, said "GEDU's investment will not only change the lives of young Indians, but it will also help strengthen the Indian and UK economies, and enhance even further the UK-India education partnership.

"India's economy is booming - adding USD 1 trillion to its GDP every 12 to 18 months over the next decade," said Dr Rana.

"It has the world's largest population, and the largest youth population, with 65 per cent under the age of 35.

"There is therefore an unprecedented demand for world class education - at both K12 and university levels, and we at GEDU are investing to enable and accelerate the provision of UK educational excellence in India.

"This demand for top quality education is what encouraged us to develop our plans, and it is the positive environment created by the UK and Indian governments that has given us the confidence to make the investments. We believe in the transformative power of education, and in the potential of the UK-India education partnership to change the lives of millions of Indians and to help the country achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047."

Harjinder Kang, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for South Asia, and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, said: "The UK-India trading relationship is worth over £44 billion each year. Our Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will make it cheaper, easier, and quicker to do business together - boosting trade by over £25 billion every year in the long run. It will unlock many opportunities that promote growth and support job creation on both sides.



This announcement, on the back of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's trade mission to India, is another fantastic example of a UK business reaping the benefits of the ever-strengthening trading relationship between our countries."

