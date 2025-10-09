Brentwood, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - The Law Office of Daniel Martin, a Tennessee-based firm dedicated to Social Security Disability and Veterans Disability cases, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Brentwood, Tennessee. Located at 8115 Isabella Lane, Suite 6, this new location expands the firm's presence beyond Clarksville, where it has served clients since 2017.

Founded by VA-accredited attorney Daniel Martin, the firm was built on the belief that every case matters. With deep family roots in Tennessee and decades of combined experience in disability law, the team is committed to providing personal, client-focused representation. Unlike large national firms, clients meet directly with Daniel Martin from the start, ensuring hands-on guidance throughout the legal process.

"Our mission has always been to give clients the personal attention they deserve," said Daniel Martin, founder of the firm. "The Brentwood office allows us to bring that same level of care and dedication to more individuals and families in Middle Tennessee who are facing the challenges of Social Security and Veterans Disability claims."

The Brentwood office will serve as a convenient location for residents across the Nashville metropolitan area, while the Clarksville office continues to serve Montgomery County and surrounding communities. With a team that includes seasoned legal professionals such as Chief Paralegal Jamie Tue, J.D. graduate Meghan Martin, and Of Counsel Peter Martin-who has more than 40 years of Social Security law experience-the firm has recovered millions in backpay for clients over the years.

Beyond legal advocacy, the Law Office of Daniel Martin is deeply invested in the local community. The firm actively participates in civic and veterans' initiatives, underscoring its commitment not only to legal results but also to the well-being of the people it serves. By opening the Brentwood location, the firm is making its services more accessible to a wider network of Tennesseans who need trusted guidance in navigating disability claims.

The Law Office of Daniel Martin provides complimentary consultations and works on a contingency basis, meaning clients pay no fees unless their case is won. With strong ties to both the legal and veteran communities, the firm remains dedicated to helping individuals secure the benefits they deserve.

Office Locations:

Clarksville: 1854 Memorial Dr, Clarksville, TN 37043 - (931) 494-8484

1854 Memorial Dr, Clarksville, TN 37043 - (931) 494-8484 Brentwood: 8115 Isabella Lane, Suite 6, Brentwood, TN 37027 - (615) 723-3566

For more information, visit: https://martindisabilitylaw.com/

Follow the firm on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

intake@MartinDisabilityLaw.com

Media Contact





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/269734_figure1.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269734

SOURCE: GetFeatured