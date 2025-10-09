Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF) (FSE: BC21) (WKN: A411DV) (the "Company" or "Magma") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $4,000,000 to $5,000,000 in aggregate gross proceeds (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of up to 33,333,334 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit (the "Offering Price").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for exploration at the Niñobamba silver gold project in Peru, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is anticipated to close on or about October 22, 2025 ("Closing"), or such later date as the Company may determine. The Closing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

In connection with the Offering, the Company has appointed Research Capital Corporation ("RCC") as the exclusive finder and the Company will pay RCC a finder's fee in cash and issue RCC finder's warrants on any funds raised by investors introduced to the Company by RCC.

About Magma Silver Corp.

Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resources exploration company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, developing, and operating precious metal mining projects. Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("MGMA"), OTCQB ("MAGMF"), and Frankfurt Exchange ("BC21"), the Company's primary focus is on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver-gold project in the mining-friendly country of Peru. Niñobamba spans an 8 km mineralized corridor in a prolific geological belt of a high-sulphidation epithermal system. Extensive exploration by Newmont Corporation, AngloGold Ashanti Limited, Bear Creek Mining Corporation and others, has demonstrated significant resource potential with over C$14.5 million invested to date. Magma Silver is advancing its Niñobamba project using modern geological modelling and a strategic development plan. The property has excellent infrastructure, strong relationships with local communities and a regional technical team with over 50 years of mining experience in Peru.

