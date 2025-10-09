Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.10.2025 01:06 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lingnan University in Hong Kong debuts in THE World University Rankings: Comes 47th globally in International Outlook

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingnan University in Hong Kong has entered the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026. In the latest published results, Lingnan ranked among the world's top 301-350 out of 2,191 universities from 115 countries or territories, delivering a notable performance across several indicators. These include an impressive 47th place in International Outlook, recognising Lingnan University's achievement in fostering international diversity and collaborative research on a global scale.

Lingnan University's first entry in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, reaches 47th place worldwide in International Outlook.

Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science at Lingnan University, welcomed the results, saying "Lingnan has made remarkable progress in research output and citation impact in recent years. To further strengthen our capabilities in research and knowledge transfer, we are bringing in world-class scholars through the Lingnan-60 Global Talent Recruitment Campaign and the Lingnan University Institute for Advanced Study (LUIAS), creating a vibrant hub for nurturing the next generation of research talent. As of the end of September 2025, we have recruited 31 leading scholars through Lingnan-60 across emerging fields, including artificial intelligence (AI), data science, advanced materials, and carbon neutrality. This reinforces our commitment to becoming a leading research-oriented liberal arts university comprehensive in arts and sciences in the digital era. We are confident that our achievements will be increasingly reflected in future rankings."

The THE World University Rankings are based on five core pillars of evaluation: teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook, and industry.

Earlier this year, Lingnan University gained global recognition by ranking No. 1 worldwide in SDG 4: Quality Education in the THE Impact Rankings 2025. This notable achievement marks the first time a Hong Kong higher education institution has topped the global league table in this category, affirming Lingnan's internationally recognised contributions to quality education and its commitment to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In addition, 43 Lingnan scholars are featured in the 2025 edition of the World's Top 2% Scientists list, an increase of almost 50% from last year's 29. Among them, 19 scholars rank in the global top 100 in their respective disciplines, underscoring the international recognition of Lingnan's research excellence and rising international impact.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791392/Photo_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lingnan-university-in-hong-kong-debuts-in-the-world-university-rankings-comes-47th-globally-in-international-outlook-302578082.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.