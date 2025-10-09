

Denver, Colorado - October 09, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - The Matt Brown Show , ranked among the top 2.5% of business podcasts globally, recently announced the expansion of its Sponsored Series program designed to help B2B companies replace ineffective cold outreach with authority-driven conversations that convert prospects into clients. Photo Courtesy of: Matt Brown The program addresses a critical challenge facing modern B2B sales teams: cold outreach conversion rates typically hover between 1-3%, while warm, trust-based introductions achieve conversion rates of 50-70%. Through the Sponsored Series model, companies can identify key decision-makers they want to reach and invite them to participate in co-branded interviews on The Matt Brown Show platform. "Traditional cold outreach simply doesn't work in today's B2B landscape," said Matt Brown, host and founder of The Matt Brown Show. "Our Sponsored Series transforms that dynamic by creating genuine, authority-driven conversations that open doors and build the trust necessary for meaningful business relationships." The program delivers measurable results, with one recent campaign generating 3,896 hours of C-Suite watch time across 103 countries. Unlike traditional digital advertising that stops working when budgets are cut, these evergreen media assets continue attracting viewers and generating leads months or years after initial publication. Each guest undergoes pre-qualification to ensure alignment with sponsors' sales-qualified lead criteria. After episodes air, the relationship transitions back to the sponsoring company, with prospects now positioned as warm connections rather than cold leads. The structured approach transforms traditional prospecting by leveraging the show's established authority and reach across 100+ countries. The announcement comes as B2B podcasting experiences explosive growth, with global podcast advertising spend projected to reach $4.46 billion in 2025 and account-based podcasting consistently delivering 10% conversion rates from guests to customers. The Matt Brown Show's platform, featuring over 900 episodes and millions of downloads, provides sponsors with access to a pre-qualified audience of entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders worldwide. Brown, who has founded 14 companies over 25 years and authored multiple bestselling books, brings extensive entrepreneurial credibility to each conversation. This authenticity has helped the show maintain daily publishing and attract high-profile guests, including billionaires, New York Times bestselling authors, and Fortune 500 CEOs. About The Matt Brown Show Founded in 2015, The Matt Brown Show is a globally-ranked business podcast in the top 2.5% worldwide, reaching audiences in 112 countries. Hosted by serial entrepreneur and 4x best-selling author Matt Brown, the platform has featured over 1,000 interviews with industry leaders, including New York Times bestselling authors, Olympians, Navy SEALs, billionaires, and CEOs of major corporations. The show serves as a trusted stage for business leaders to share their stories while helping companies create authority-driven conversations that drive revenue growth. Media Contact Company: The Matt Brown Show Contact: Matt Brown Email: matt@mattbrownshow.com Website: https://mattbrownshow.com/ 09/10/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

