Clarke Energy Commissions First Membrane-Based Biogas Upgrader in India

Clarke Energy commissions its first biogas upgrading installation in India in parallel with UK-India trade delegation

Technology designed and manufactured locally by Clarke Energy's Indian operations

Membrane-based system supports India's SATAT bio-CNG initiative

CHENNAI, India, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarke Energy, a Rehlko company, has successfully commissioned its first membrane-based biogas upgrading plant in India, marking a significant milestone in the country's clean energy transition. The facility is located at a municipal solid waste anaerobic digestion site operated by Srinivas Waste Management Services Private Limited (SWMS) in Chetpet, Chennai.

The announcement comes in parallel with this week's UK-India trade delegation. Clarke Energy has operated in India for 30 years, having installed almost 2GW of low carbon, renewable and resilient power across India and Bangladesh and is a success story in UK-India business collaboration.

The SWMS site processes biodegradable organic food waste from the surrounding region, converting it into biogas and soil improver-delivering meaningful sustainability benefits to the local community.

This project directly supports India's SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) initiative, which aims to establish 5,000 bio-CNG plants nationwide. Clarke Energy's membrane-based upgrader offers a scalable, efficient, and locally manufactured solution to meet these ambitious targets.

Building on Clarke Energy's 30-year presence in the Indian biogas sector, this project showcases the company's capability to deliver advanced renewable gas solutions that support India's circular economy. The new system replaces a pressure swing adsorption (PSA) unit with a membrane-based purification system capable of upgrading 600 Nm³/hr of raw biogas into high-purity biomethane.

The integrated solution includes a biogas dryer, scrubber, low-pressure compressor, two-stage membrane separation system, and complete instrumentation and interconnection piping. Key components were sourced locally, ensuring competitive delivery timelines and sustainability benefits. Initial commissioning results confirm the system is meeting guaranteed performance levels at part load, with methane purity exceeding 97.4%, while minimizing methane losses.

"This project marks the first biogas upgrader system fully designed, developed, and manufactured in India by Clarke Energy. It's a significant milestone for our Indian operations by demonstrating how we're combining international expertise with local execution to deliver state-of-the-art renewable gas solutions that support India's clean energy future," said Kyle Quinn, President, Clarke Energy.

Unlike conventional PSA systems, Clarke Energy's membrane-based upgrader offers higher methane recovery, potentially lower operational costs, and modular scalability - making it ideal for urban waste-to-energy applications.

As a strategic platform for sustainable infrastructure, Rehlko drives the development of high-impact, regionally tailored solutions through its portfolio companies. Clarke Energy's commissioning of this biogas upgrading plant exemplifies Rehlko's commitment to accelerating the energy transition through localized innovation, circular economy technologies, and resilient infrastructure.

This project reflects Rehlko's strategic focus on scalable clean energy systems, local manufacturing ecosystems, and community-centered sustainability outcomes. Through Clarke Energy, Rehlko continues to deliver efficient, reliable, and future-ready energy solutions tailored to local needs - with a strong emphasis on innovation, quality, and long-term customer support.

About Clarke Energy

Clarke Energy, a Rehlko company, is a global leader in the design, engineering, installation, and long-term maintenance of resilient distributed energy solutions. With deep expertise in renewable gas technologies, Clarke Energy delivers complex energy systems including biogas upgrading, biogas combined heat and power (CHP), and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

To date, Clarke Energy has installed over 1.4 GW of biogas CHP capacity globally and is actively expanding its portfolio of biogas upgrading projects in India, France, and the United States. The company also offers integrated green gas solutions, including carbon dioxide recovery from biogas upgrading systems and hydrogen production technologies-supporting industrial decarbonization and the transition to a circular economy.

About Srinivas Waste Management Services Private Limited

Founded in 2003 and based in Chennai, Srinivas Waste Management Services Private Limited (SWMS) is one of South India's leading integrated waste management companies. The company works across all stages of waste management-from collection and transportation to processing, recycling, and safe disposal-and is steadily expanding into renewable energy and circular economy projects.

SWMS has built South India's first 100 TPD Bio-CNG plant, which turns organic waste into Compressed Biogas (CBG), a clean and renewable fuel. Through this and other innovations, SWMS is turning waste into a valuable resource and supporting India's efforts toward clean energy and a greener future.

About Rehlko

A global leader in energy resilience, Rehlko delivers innovative energy solutions that sustain and improve life across home energy, industrial energy systems, and powertrain technologies with control, resilience, and innovation. Leveraging the strength of its portfolio of businesses- Power Systems, Home Energy, Kohler Uninterruptible Power, Clarke Energy, and Engines-and its more than a century of industry leadership, Rehlko provides power where and when the grid cannot. Rehlko goes beyond function and individual recovery to create better lives, communities, and a more durable and energy-resilient future. Learn more at rehlko.com.

