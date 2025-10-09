AmanahRaya REIT Achieves Major Sustainability Milestone with GreenRE Silver for Vista Tower

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / AmanahRaya Real Estate Investment Trust ("AmanahRaya REIT")is pleased to announce that its flagship asset, Vista Tower, has been awarded the GreenRE Silver Certification under the Existing Non-Residential Building ("ENRB v3.3") category.

Developed by the Real Estate and Housing Developers' Association (REHDA) Malaysia, GreenRE is one of Malaysia's leading green building certification systems. It serves as a national benchmark for sustainability in the built environment, promoting energy-efficient, environmentally responsible, and resource-conscious practices across commercial and residential developments.

The certification follows the successful completion of GreenRE's Site Verification Assessment ("SVA"), which evaluated Vista Tower's environmental performance and sustainability initiatives across multiple dimensions. Under GreenRE's framework, sustainability is assessed based on six core pillars: energy efficiency, water efficiency, carbon emission reduction, environmental protection, indoor environmental quality, and other green features. Vista Tower's achievement under the ENRB v3.3 category reflects its strong performance across these benchmarks, reinforcing ARREIT's efforts to align with Malaysia's leading green building standards.

"We are proud to achieve the GreenRE Silver Certification for Vista Tower, a recognition that reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainable property management and operational excellence. We take our ESG responsibilities seriously and view this milestone as part of our ongoing journey towards becoming a responsible building owner, one that prioritises the well-being of our tenants, the environment, and the wider community,"said Datuk Mohd Iskandar Dzulkarnain Ramli, Managing Director of AmanahRaya-Kenedix REIT Manager Sdn. Bhd. ("AKRM").

The GreenRE certification not only reaffirms ARREIT's dedication to sustainability but also enhances Vista Tower's market appeal by meeting the growing demand from tenants and investors for environmentally responsible commercial properties.

The certification achievement forms part of AmanahRaya REIT's broader Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") roadmap, which prioritises environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and strong governance practices. These initiatives are integral to ARREIT's ongoing transformation journey and align with its vision of building a resilient, future-ready REIT portfolio that meets evolving sustainability standards and stakeholder expectations.

ABOUT AMANAHRAYA REIT

AmanahRaya Real Estate Investment Trust ('AmanahRaya REIT') is a notable real estate investment fund in Malaysia. Established on10 October 2006 and listed on the Main Board of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 26 February 2007, it focuses on providing investors with a diverse real estate portfolio.

As of 31 December 2024, AmanahRaya REIT holds 12 properties with a total fair value of RM1.297billion. The portfolio is diversified across various property types, including office complexes, education institutions, industrial buildings, retail complexes and hotels. These properties are strategically located in key regions such as Johor (Southern region), Kedah and the Klang Valley, which encompasses Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam, Damansara Heights and Subang Jaya. This geographical and sectorial diversification helps mitigate risks and stabilise returns, providing a balanced exposure for investors.

ABOUT AMANAHRAYA-KENEDIX REIT MANAGER SDN. BHD.

AmanahRaya-Kenedix REIT Manager Sdn. Bhd. ('AKRM'), a joint venture between Amanah Raya Berhad and KDA Capital Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (KDA Capital') was established on May 8, 2009. It assumed management of AmanahRaya Real Estate Investment Trust (AmanahRaya REIT) from the previous manager, AmanahRaya-JMF Asset Management Sdn. Bhd. (now AmanahRaya Investment Management Sdn. Bhd.), on 27 August 2009.

As of 31 December 2024, AKRM has an authorised share capital of RM5 million and a paid-up share capital of RM1.5 million. Kenedix, Inc., through KDA Capital, made a significant investment in AKRM, acquiring a 49% stake, while Amanah Raya Berhad retains a controlling 51% share. KDA Capital also holds 15% of the units of AmanahRaya REIT.

AKRM's core responsibility is to manage AmanahRaya REIT's investment strategies, aiming to achieve stable and sustainable returns for its unitholders. This involves overseeing the trust's investment objectives and ensuring that the portfolio delivers consistent performance and value to investors.

