The US-based generator company has released its PWRmicro microinverter, which integrates with the company's energy storage, generator, and energy management system to offer a 'parallel backup' solution.From pv magazine USA Generac is expanding its solar-plus-storage ecosystem with the launch of the PWRmicro microinverter. Each unit delivers up to 820 W of AC output and supports up to two 500 W solar modules. It comes with a 25-year warranty, which includes five years of labor coverage for replacement. The PWRmicro is available in both 240 V and 208 V configurations. PWRmicro strings feed into ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...