PCA Global Ventures has today been officially unveiled as the new parent company overseeing a global family of leading brands in financial recovery and estate management services. The group includes Phillips Cohen Associates, Ltd., Ardent Credit Services, Invenio Financial, and The Estate Registry, which encompasses LegacyNOW, InheritNOW, NotifyNOW and Settld.

For nearly three decades, these companies have specialised in deceased account care and other sensitive financial recovery services. By combining regulatory expertise with empathy-driven engagement, the group protects client reputations while delivering respectful solutions for families. As pioneers in estate management services, they have also developed cloud-based tools that simplify intergenerational estate management for executors and beneficiaries.

A Structure Built for Growth

The introduction of PCA Global Ventures establishes a corporate structure designed to enhance operational efficiency, provide opportunities for leadership development and growth, and support long-term global scalability including strategic expansion and acquisitions. By housing executive leadership and shared services under one parent company, PCA Global Ventures provides consistency, alignment, and strategic direction across the group.

Adam Cohen, Chairman and CEO of PCA Global Ventures, said: "This evolution reflects both our ambitions and the breadth of our services.

"By creating a framework that fosters innovation and operational efficiency, we are strengthening how we operate today while positioning the group for sustainable growth in the future."

Alongside the launch, PCA Global Ventures has announced leadership changes to support the group's strategic vision.

Nick Cherry, formerly Chief Operating Officer, has been elevated to Divisional CEO of Phillips Cohen Associates and Ardent Credit Services.

"Nick has been instrumental in the growth and expansion of our brands in the UK and globally and we are honoured to introduce him as Divisional CEO for both the Phillips Cohen and Ardent brands," added Matt Phillips, Board Member of Phillips Cohen Associates.

"I am thrilled and grateful to the Board to have the opportunity to take on the role of Divisional CEO of both Phillips Cohen Associates and Ardent Credit Services," said Cherry.

"As the servicing arms of PCA Global Ventures, the continued success and growth of both organisations will play a fundamental role in achieving the group's future ambitions. Both companies have exemplary reputations in the global recoveries management industry, and our goal is to continue to earn the trust of our clients through compliance, performance, innovation, and the standards we bring to every partnership."

Specialist brands within the group will continue to focus on their respective areas of expertise:

Phillips Cohen Associates award-winning global probate and estate account care

Ardent Credit Services technology-led first and third-party collections and recoveries

Invenio Financial innovative, specialised debt portfolio acquisitions solutions

The Estate Registry consumer technology services simplifying estate management for executors and beneficiaries, including NotifyNOW, InheritNOW, LegacyNOW and Settld.

About PCA Global Ventures

