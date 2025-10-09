Anzeige
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
09.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
AhP-Tech Inc.: Tech Communication in London, UK - Defending Against Emerging Threat with Quantum Computing

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supported by public-private organisations such as NATO and the UKQuantum for years, The City Quantum & AI Summit concluded successfully on October 8, 2025, at the Lord Mayor's Mansion House in the City of London. This class of the summit marked its fifth anniversary, and "AhP-Tech Inc." as the only invited company from Taiwan's quantum computing industry, its presence for the topic of resilience in the panel discussion was particularly significant.

During this class of the summit, Acharya "Shi Zhan-Ah", the founder and chairman of AhP-Tech, accepted the invitation from the summit founder, Karina Robinson to be the co-contributor on the chapter of International Collaboration for the summit's white paper, and highlighted the technical capabilities on resilience that a quantum computing cloud platform provider should get ready on.

Acharya Shi, Zhan-Ah (Mr. Chen, Chao-Huang), The Founder/Chairman/CTO of AhP-Tech

In an exclusive interview for this summit on social media, the founder and chairman also elaborated the quantum security architecture that AhP-Tech has prepared for global enterprises who concern sustainability. It addresses emerging threats driven by AI and Quantum Computing through introducing shared PQC standards plus proprietary patented quantum-resistance technology as a hybrid solution.

The leader of the company's delegation, its General Manager, also participated in a panel-discussion for the summit's agenda. Based on the topic of resilience for this panel, he not only reflected transnational friendly communications in deep technology, but also introduced the solution supported by AhP-Tech's Quantum Computing Cloud Platform (AQCCP) that considers the practical requirements on technical transformation for supply chains.

AhP-Tech's Delegation with the Founder of The City Quantum and AI Summit, Karina Robinson, in the Mansion House, London

AhP-Tech also announced its ongoing innovative R&D progress during the period of this event. In addition to enhancement solution for legacy RSA and ECDH use cases through its Ah-Crypto library wherein the library has obtained the validation of FIPS-203/204 issued by NIST based on configuration of full-parameter sets, it also announced that AQCCP is introducing NIST SP800-227 which is an official guideline to secure the key encapsulation mechanism.

Regarding development on physical modules, it successfully developed a true-randomness physical entropy source based on its proprietary technology. This is the first company in Taiwan's quantum computing industry to make use of the photonic properties to derive ultra-high entropy (more than 0.9 per sample bit) in high performance without add-on conditioning functions. The entropy source has been officially submitted to a NIST-accredited laboratory for ESV (entropy source validation). In the domain of quantum chemistry, the company also visualizes achieving a large breakthrough in its generic Hamiltonian Analyzer Suite by end of 2026.

This time, AhP-Tech actively attended such an international cooperation summit, which focuses on the role of the public-private supply chain in deep technology. In this way, it not only advocates the importance of transnational collaboration in supply chains, but also opens a broader vision for Taiwan's quantum computing industry.

Contact-Info

Visit-AhP-Tech

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784231/az_AhP_20250714_ok_v2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791614/Summit_OK.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tech-communication-in-london-uk--defending-against-emerging-threat-with-quantum-computing-302578651.html

