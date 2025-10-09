Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068 | Ticker-Symbol:
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

9 October 2025

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Renewal of share buy-back authority

The Board of Directors of the Company (the " Board") announces that it is today publishing a Circular (the " Circular"), which contains a notice of a general meeting (the " General Meeting"), at which the Board is seeking Shareholders' approval to renew the Company's buy-back authority in order to support the continued operation of the Company's buy-back policy. The General Meeting will be held at 25 Southampton Buildings, London WC2A 1AL, at 10.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 11 November 202 5.

The Board's policy, within normal market conditions, is to buy-back Ordinary Shares when the Company's share price discount to the NAV per Share approaches 5 per cent. (the " Buy-Back Policy"). Since the 2025 AGM, and as at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company has bought back 18,028,824 Ordinary Shares for a total consideration of £161,177,761 representing 13.7% per cent. of the Existing Authority. To avoid a situation arising whereby the Existing Authority is fully utilised prior to the Company's next annual general meeting, resulting in the Board being unable to implement the Buy-Back Policy, the Board believes that it is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders for the buy-back authority to be renewed prior to the next annual general meeting. Accordingly, the Board has convened the General Meeting in order to seek the authority of Shareholders to renew the Company's authority to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares.

A copy of the Circular will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The Circular and the Notice of the General Meeting will also be available on the Company's website at www.finsburygt.com .

Unless otherwise defined, all definitions used in this announcement will have the same meaning as described in the Circular.

For Further Information, please contact

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Victoria Hale

+44 (0)20 3170 8732


