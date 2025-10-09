Igraine Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

9 October 2025

Igraine Plc

("Igraine" or "the Company")

Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

Igraine Plc is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

