Igraine Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09
9 October 2025
Igraine Plc
("Igraine" or "the Company")
Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser
Igraine Plc is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.
The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
|Company:
David Levis (Chief Executive Officer)
|Investor Relations: info@igraineplc.com
|AlbR Capital Limited Aquis Corporate Adviser
|+44 (0)20 7469 0930
