TwentyFour Income Fund - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

9 October 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ( "TFIF"), the FTSE 250 listed investment company targeting less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset-backed securities, have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of quarter end 30 September 2025 as follows:

Ex Dividend Date 16 October 2025

Record Date 17 October 2025

Payment Date 3 November 2025

Dividend per Share 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About TFIF:

TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.