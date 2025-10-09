TwentyFour Income Fund - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09
9 October 2025
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
Dividend Announcement
The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ( "TFIF"), the FTSE 250 listed investment company targeting less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset-backed securities, have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of quarter end 30 September 2025 as follows:
Ex Dividend Date 16 October 2025
Record Date 17 October 2025
Payment Date 3 November 2025
Dividend per Share 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)
For further information, please contact:
Deutsche Numis:
Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900
The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
About TFIF:
TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.
Visit the TFIF website at www.twentyfourincomefund.comfor more information.