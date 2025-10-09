PayPay and Binance Japan Form Capital and Business Alliance

Combining Cashless Payments and Digital Assets to Create a Seamless Financial Experience

TOKYO, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance Japan, a subsidiary of Binance, the world's leading blockchain ecosystem by trading volume, today announced that it has entered into a capital and business alliance with PayPay Corporation ("PayPay"), a SoftBank Corp. group company and one of Japan's leading financial services providers, best known for its "PayPay" cashless payment service with over 70 million users. As part of the agreement, PayPay has acquired a 40% equity stake in Binance Japan. This strategic alliance brings together PayPay's extensive user base and expertise in building Japan's leading cashless payment infrastructure with Binance's innovative blockchain technology and global leadership in digital assets. Together, the two companies aim to deliver a seamless financial experience for users in Japan by connecting cashless payments and digital assets.

Through this partnership, both companies will leverage their complementary strengths to co-develop innovative products and services, and collaborate on advancing technology integration that bridges cashless payments and digital assets. As an initial step, the collaboration will explore initiatives such as:

Enabling crypto purchases within the Binance Japan app using "PayPay Money"



Allowing Binance Japan users to select "PayPay Money" as a withdrawal option when selling crypto assets

Binance Japan is dedicated to providing a secure and reliable trading environment leveraging Binance's global expertise and innovative blockchain technology. Through this alliance, Binance Japan aims to unlock new possibilities by connecting cashless payments with digital assets, driving further innovation in Japan's digital financial market.

Masayoshi Yanase, Corporate Officer of PayPay Corporation and Head of the Finance Business Strategy Division within the Finance Business Group, said: "PayPay has been advancing digital finance through smartphones in collaboration with our group companies in the financial sector, which share strong synergies with payments. By investing in Binance Japan which is a part of Binance, the world's largest digital asset exchange by trading volume, we will provide Binance users with solutions that combine the convenience and security of PayPay. We will continue contributing to the development of Japan's financial infrastructure by enabling a wide range of financial services tailored to user needs."

"This strategic alliance represents a significant step toward the future of digital finance in Japan," said Takeshi Chino, General Manager for Binance Japan. "By combining PayPay's extensive user scale with Binance's innovative technology, we will be able to make Web3 more accessible to people across the country and deliver secure, seamless digital assets services. Binance Japan will continue to drive the growth of Web3 ecosystem in Japan."

###

About PayPay

PayPay Corporation provides the cashless payment service "PayPay," which is widely available at merchants across Japan and bill payments such as public utilities. In addition to everyday payments, "PayPay" offers convenient features such as "send and receive" and "point investment," expanding its use cases beyond payments. To ensure a safe and reliable user experience, "PayPay" provides a 24/7 customer support hotline and a compensation system in the event of unauthorized transactions.

For more information, please visit https://paypay.ne.jp/

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 290 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com .

About Binance Japan

Binance Japan is a Japanese subsidiary of Binance, which operates the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Registered with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau as a crypto asset exchange service provider, Binance Japan has been offering crypto spot trading and earn services since August 2023. For more information, please visit https://www.binance.com/ja .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773650/Binance_Logo_Yellow_4x_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paypay-and-binance-japan-form-capital-and-business-alliance-302579369.html