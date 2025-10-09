A tender is open in Vanuatu to deliver eight solar water pump systems and 24 standalone solar PV systems. The deadline to submit expressions of interest is October 27.The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is running a tender for the design, supply and installation of solar systems in Vanuatu. The tender plans to deliver eight solar water pump systems to eight selected communities, as well as 24 stand-alone solar PV systems to 20 schools and four health centres. Firms interested in the opportunity can apply for either or both components of the tender. According to available tender details, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...