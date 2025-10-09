DJ Ørsted completes rights issue

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Ørsted completes rights issue 09-Oct-2025 / 08:15 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9.10.2025 08:15:35 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Total number of voting rights and capital NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, OR SOUTH AFRICA, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL Today, Ørsted A/S (the Company) announced the completion of the rights issue (the Offering) of new shares of nominally DKK 10 each (the New Shares) pursuant to the prospectus dated 15 September 2025. The New Shares have been registered with the Danish Business Authority today. The 900,816,600 New Shares subscribed in the Offering are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the ISIN code for the Company's existing shares DK0060094928 on 10 October 2025. As a result of the completion of the Offering, the Company's share capital has increased by DKK 9,008,166,000, and the share capital hereafter amounts to DKK 13,211,976,800 divided into 1,321,197,680 shares with a nominal value of DKK 10 each. The total number of voting rights in the Company is 1,321,197,680. The Company's articles of association have been updated to reflect the capital increase and are available at Ørsted's website (www.orsted.com). Contact For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations Michael Korsgaard +45 99 55 95 52 mikon@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 IR@orsted.com About Ørsted Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram. Important notice This announcement does not constitute an offering memorandum or a prospectus as defined by Regulation (EU) No. 2017/ 1129 of 14 June 2017, as amended (the Prospectus Regulation), and nothing herein contains an offering of securities and does not replace the securities prospectus which is available free of charge on the Company's website. The approval of the prospectus by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority should not be understood as an endorsement of the investment in any shares in the Company. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of the prospectus (including any supplements thereto, if any), and investors should read the prospectus (including any supplements thereto, if any) before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest. Investment in shares entails numerous risks, including a total loss of the initial investment. This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities issued by Ørsted in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful, and the announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into such jurisdictions. This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution or redistribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia) (the United States), Canada, Australia, Japan, or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which distribution or redistribution would be unlawful. This document does not constitute, or form part of, and should not be construed as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe, sell, or purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of Ørsted A/S have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered, taken up, exercised, resold, renounced, or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent registration under or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act, and, in each case, in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. There is no intention to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. In any member state of the European Economic Area (EEA Member State) other than Denmark, this announcement is only addressed to, and is only directed at, investors in that EEA Member State who fulfil the criteria for exemption from the obligation to publish a prospectus, including qualified investors, within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (A) qualified investors, as such term is defined in Article 2 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended from time to time; and who are also (B)(i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the Order), or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a)-(d) of the Order, or (iii) such other persons to whom such communication may be lawfully communicated (the persons described in (A) and (B)(i) through (iii) above together being referred to as 'relevant persons'). Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and that can be identified by words such as 'believe', 'expects', 'anticipate', 'intends', 'estimate', 'will', 'may', 'continue', should', and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this announcement are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors, which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements. The Company, the Managers, and their advisers expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Accordingly, the Company urges readers not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements set forth herein. The information, opinions, and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. This announcement does not constitute an investment recommendation. The price and value of securities and any income from them can go down as well as up, and you could lose your entire investment. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Information in this announcement cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, BNP PARIBAS, Danske Bank A/S, J.P. Morgan SE, BofA Securities Europe SA, Goldman Sachs International, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Danmark, filial af Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), Sverige, and SMBC Bank EU AG (the Managers) are acting exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the Offering and will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this announcement) as their client in relation thereto, and they will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Offering referred to in this announcement or any other transaction, arrangement, or matter referred to in this announcement. The contents of this announcement have been prepared by and are the sole responsibility of the Company. Further, none of the Managers nor any of their respective subsidiary undertakings, affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents or any other person accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy, completeness, or fairness of the information or opinions in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the Company or associated companies, whether written, oral, or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: Orsted Sequence No.: 404549 EQS News ID: 2210336 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2210336&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2025 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)